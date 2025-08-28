Outside the ClassroomPhiladelphia Public Schools

Philadelphia says SEPTA will restore some transit service for students

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | August 28, 2025, 10:29pm UTC
A photograph of a nearly empty SEPTA train car.
The city said Thursday that SEPTA agreed “in concept” to dedicate funding to restore priority bus lines for students starting Sept. 2. (Kriston Jae Bethel for Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with news on the city’s public school system.

The city of Philadelphia and the regional public transit system SEPTA plan to restore certain bus lines that serve schools after they were eliminated as part of sweeping transit cuts implemented earlier this week.

In a press release Thursday, the city said that SEPTA agreed “in concept” to dedicate a portion of the $135 million transit subsidy the city pays the transit authority to restore priority bus lines for students on Sept. 2.

The city did not provide further details about the nature of the agreement.

The move comes after an outcry from transit advocates and educators across the city, who worried SEPTA’s 20% service cuts would make it impossible for students and teachers to get to school on time.

On the first day of school Monday, Superintendent Tony Watlington said he had heard from one principal that attendance was lower than expected following the transit cuts.

Watlington said in a Thursday statement he was “elated” about the deal between SEPTA and Mayor Cherelle Parker’s office. After looking at school attendance figures for the first three days back compared with last year, Watlington said he found that 63% of district schools showed an increase in late arrivals and 54% reported an increase in student absences.

“We’re optimistic that the restoration of priority routes will enable more students to attend school and accelerate academic achievement,” Watlington said.

“We are proud that our City teams moved quickly with SEPTA to find a way to restore transit services in the areas where students are most affected by the cutbacks that started on the first day of school this week,” Parker said in a statement. “Making sure that all of our city’s children and youth can get to school on time and safely is one of our top priorities.”

The restored services are:

  • Bus 84.
  • Bus 88.
  • Bus 452.
  • Bus 461.
  • Bus 462.
  • Bus 476.
  • Bus 478.
  • Bus 484.
  • Bus 31 – service will be restored from Overbrook Park to 63rd and Market St.

The city announced service will also be “augmented” on other routes that serve students, but did not elaborate. Those routes are:

  • Bus 14.
  • Bus 20.
  • Bus 23.
  • Bus 26.
  • Bus 47.
  • Bus 63.
  • Bus 67.
  • Bus 70.
  • Bus 82.
  • Trolley T2.
  • Trolley T5.

The city said schedules for the restored routes will be published “later in the month.”

This story has been updated to include attendance figures and comment from Superintendent Tony Watlington.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that impact students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Chicago’s school board has rejected a push to increase its already-massive debt burden

Before Thursday’s budget vote, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office and Chicago Public Schools officials tussled for weeks over whether the district should take out a high-cost loan for a pension payment.

By 
Mila Koumpilova
 | Today, 2:11am UTC
Philadelphia teachers get raises, additional benefits under new union contract

Teachers and other school staff will receive annual 3% raises under the new 3-year contract.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | Today, 1:28am UTC
Trump administration finds that all-gender restroom at Denver’s East High violates Title IX

President Trump has made targeting protections for LGBTQ students a key part of his second term. Denver Public Schools says it is determining its next steps.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | August 28
SEPTA will restore some bus lines that serve students via deal with city

The transit authority has agreed to restore some bus lines that serve students after they were eliminated as part of sweeping transit cuts.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | August 28
How a once-struggling Brooklyn school built a nationally competitive debate program

At M.S. 50, educators believe that student debaters make the best arguments when they believe what they’re saying — and it draws on their own experiences.

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | August 28
Andrew J. Brown Academy charter school celebrates renovations at new location

Renovations to the former Forest Manor Middle School building are part of a new beginning for Andrew J. Brown Academy, which broke ties with a for-profit charter operator last year.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | August 28