Philadelphia district schools will have a snow day Monday

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | January 23, 2026, 8:54pm UTC
A photograph of a giant snow covered park with children in coats and carrying sleds.
The Philadelphia school district plans to close schools on Monday, Jan. 26, in anticipation of a major snowstorm. (Rebecca Redelmeier / Chalkbeat)

Philadelphia’s district schools and many charter schools will have a snow day Monday in anticipation of a major snowstorm hitting the city, school officials announced Friday.

If weather requires schools to remain closed after Monday, district students will participate in remote learning and employees will work remotely, officials said in a statement.

The district’s early childhood centers and central office will also be closed Monday. Some charter schools have also announced they will close, including all Mastery network schools and YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School.

All parochial schools under the Archdiocese of Philadelphia will be closed and will use “flexible instruction” on Monday.

The district allotted one extra day in the 2025-26 school year calendar beyond the state’s requirement for 180 instructional days, which is why the district is able to give students the day off, district officials said.

“While we work to the greatest extent possible to keep schools open for in-person learning to accelerate student achievement, we also consider the staff members who are commuting from across the region and keep the safety of students and staff as our top priority,” Superintendent Tony Watlington said in a statement. “We encourage our families and staff members to safely enjoy this day off.”

The National Weather Service is predicting the area will get eight to 12 inches of snow from Saturday night through Monday morning.

Find updates about snow-related closures at the district’s website and on the district’s Facebook page.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that affect students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.

