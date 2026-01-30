Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with news on the city’s public school system.
Do you have thoughts on the Philadelphia school district’s proposal to close 20 schools? School leaders say they want to hear from you.
The district’s school closure plan, which officials released last week, would result in nearly 5,000 students having their schools closed and several others schools being relocated or co-located to other buildings.
Superintendent Tony Watlington has said the plan will result in better educational opportunities for students, including more access to AP classes, more pre-kindergarten seats, and more capacity in some of the district’s most-desirable schools. It would also help move students out of deteriorating buildings.
But Watlington has not yet officially presented that plan — which has quickly become controversial — to the Board of Education, which will ultimately decide which schools close. Before he does so, district leaders have said they want to meet with students, educators, families, and community members connected with each school they want to close.
The district plans to host virtual and in-person community meetings with each school it proposes closing. Meetings will begin on Feb. 2 and go until Feb. 21.
Two district-wide town halls are planned for President’s Day, Feb. 16.
Watlington has said he will formally share the plan with the board on Feb. 26.
Several board members said during their meeting Thursday that they plan to attend some of the meetings and hope others do as well. “The community has a right to speak out,” said board member Cheryl Harper.
Anyone can register for the community meetings, including virtual options, on the district’s website.
Here’s where and when they’ll be:
Week 1 — Monday, Feb. 2 to Saturday, Feb. 7
Feb. 2: Russell Conwell Middle School, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m, Virtual
Feb. 2: Warren G. Harding Middle School, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 2: Robert Morris Middle School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 2: Paul Robeson High School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 3: General Louis Wagner Elementary, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 3: John Welsh Elementary, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 3: Penn Treaty High School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 3 Lankenau High School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 4: Parkway NW High School, 6200 Crittenden St., 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., In-Person
Feb. 4: Lankenau High School, 201 Spring Lane, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., In-Person
Feb. 5: Russell Conwell Middle, 1849 E. Clearfield St., 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., In-Person
Feb. 5: AMY at Northwest, 6000 Ridge Ave., 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., In-Person
Feb. 6: Laura Waring Elementary, 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., Virtual
Feb. 6: Overbrook Elementary School, 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., Virtual
Feb. 7: Blankenburg Elementary, 4600 W. Girard Ave., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., In-Person
Feb. 7: William T. Tilden Middle School, 6601 Elmwood Ave., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., In-Person
Feb. 7: Paul Robeson High School, 4125 Ludlow St., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., In-Person
Feb. 7: Parkway West High School, 4725 Fairmont Ave #2, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., In-Person
Week 2 — Monday, Feb. 9 to Thursday, Feb. 12
Feb. 9: Blankenburg Elementary School, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 9: Fitler Academics Plus Elementary School, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 9: James R. Ludlow Elementary, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 9: Motivation High School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 10: John B. Stetson Middle, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 10: William T. Tilden Middle, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 10: Parkway West High School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 10: Parkway NW High School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 11: Pennypacker Elementary School, 1858 Washington Lane, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., In-Person
Feb. 11: Motivation High School, 5900 Baltimore Ave., 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., In-Person
Feb. 12: Penn Treaty High School, 600 E. Thompson St., 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., In-Person
Feb. 12: John B. Stetson Middle, 3200 B St., 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., In-Person
Week 3 — Monday, Feb. 16 (President’s Day) to Saturday, Feb. 21
Feb. 16: Community-wide Town Hall, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Location TBD
Feb. 16: Community-wide Town Hall, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual
Feb. 18: General Louis Wagner Elementary, 1701 W. Chelten Ave., 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., In-Person
Feb. 18: John Welsh Elementary, 2331 N. 4th St., 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., In-Person
Feb. 19: Overbrook Elementary School, 2032 N. 62nd St., 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., In-Person
Feb. 19: James R. Ludlow Elementary School, 550 Master St., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., In-Person
Feb. 20: Pennypacker Elementary, 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., Virtual
Feb. 20: Academy for the Middle Years at NW, 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., Virtual
Feb. 21: Laura Waring Elementary School, 1801 Green St., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., In-Person
Feb. 21: Fitler Academics Plus Elementary, 140 W Seymour St., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., In-Person
Feb. 21: Warren G. Harding Middle School, 2000 Wakeling St., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., In-Person
Feb. 21: Robert Morris Middle School, 2600 W Thompson St., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., In-Person
