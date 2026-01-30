Students and teachers from Lankenau High School rally outside the Philadelphia school district's main office on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2025 to protest a district plan to close their school.

Do you have thoughts on the Philadelphia school district’s proposal to close 20 schools? School leaders say they want to hear from you.

The district’s school closure plan, which officials released last week, would result in nearly 5,000 students having their schools closed and several others schools being relocated or co-located to other buildings.

Superintendent Tony Watlington has said the plan will result in better educational opportunities for students, including more access to AP classes, more pre-kindergarten seats, and more capacity in some of the district’s most-desirable schools. It would also help move students out of deteriorating buildings.

But Watlington has not yet officially presented that plan — which has quickly become controversial — to the Board of Education, which will ultimately decide which schools close. Before he does so, district leaders have said they want to meet with students, educators, families, and community members connected with each school they want to close.

The district plans to host virtual and in-person community meetings with each school it proposes closing. Meetings will begin on Feb. 2 and go until Feb. 21.

Two district-wide town halls are planned for President’s Day, Feb. 16.

Watlington has said he will formally share the plan with the board on Feb. 26.

Several board members said during their meeting Thursday that they plan to attend some of the meetings and hope others do as well. “The community has a right to speak out,” said board member Cheryl Harper.

Anyone can register for the community meetings, including virtual options, on the district’s website.

Here’s where and when they’ll be:

Week 1 — Monday, Feb. 2 to Saturday, Feb. 7

Feb. 2: Russell Conwell Middle School, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m, Virtual

Feb. 2: Warren G. Harding Middle School, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 2: Robert Morris Middle School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 2: Paul Robeson High School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 3: General Louis Wagner Elementary, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 3: John Welsh Elementary, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 3: Penn Treaty High School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 3 Lankenau High School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 4: Parkway NW High School, 6200 Crittenden St., 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., In-Person

Feb. 4: Lankenau High School, 201 Spring Lane, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., In-Person

Feb. 5: Russell Conwell Middle, 1849 E. Clearfield St., 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., In-Person

Feb. 5: AMY at Northwest, 6000 Ridge Ave., 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., In-Person

Feb. 6: Laura Waring Elementary, 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., Virtual

Feb. 6: Overbrook Elementary School, 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., Virtual

Feb. 7: Blankenburg Elementary, 4600 W. Girard Ave., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., In-Person

Feb. 7: William T. Tilden Middle School, 6601 Elmwood Ave., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., In-Person

Feb. 7: Paul Robeson High School, 4125 Ludlow St., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., In-Person

Feb. 7: Parkway West High School, 4725 Fairmont Ave #2, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., In-Person

Week 2 — Monday, Feb. 9 to Thursday, Feb. 12

Feb. 9: Blankenburg Elementary School, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 9: Fitler Academics Plus Elementary School, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 9: James R. Ludlow Elementary, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 9: Motivation High School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 10: John B. Stetson Middle, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 10: William T. Tilden Middle, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 10: Parkway West High School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 10: Parkway NW High School, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 11: Pennypacker Elementary School, 1858 Washington Lane, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., In-Person

Feb. 11: Motivation High School, 5900 Baltimore Ave., 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., In-Person

Feb. 12: Penn Treaty High School, 600 E. Thompson St., 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., In-Person

Feb. 12: John B. Stetson Middle, 3200 B St., 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., In-Person

Week 3 — Monday, Feb. 16 (President’s Day) to Saturday, Feb. 21

Feb. 16: Community-wide Town Hall, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Location TBD

Feb. 16: Community-wide Town Hall, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Virtual

Feb. 18: General Louis Wagner Elementary, 1701 W. Chelten Ave., 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., In-Person

Feb. 18: John Welsh Elementary, 2331 N. 4th St., 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., In-Person

Feb. 19: Overbrook Elementary School, 2032 N. 62nd St., 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., In-Person

Feb. 19: James R. Ludlow Elementary School, 550 Master St., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., In-Person

Feb. 20: Pennypacker Elementary, 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., Virtual

Feb. 20: Academy for the Middle Years at NW, 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., Virtual

Feb. 21: Laura Waring Elementary School, 1801 Green St., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., In-Person

Feb. 21: Fitler Academics Plus Elementary, 140 W Seymour St., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., In-Person

Feb. 21: Warren G. Harding Middle School, 2000 Wakeling St., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., In-Person

Feb. 21: Robert Morris Middle School, 2600 W Thompson St., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., In-Person

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that affect students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.