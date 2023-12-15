Memphis-Shelby County Schools poised to begin interviewing superintendent finalists

The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board will consider five finalists for a permanent superintendent to succeed Joris Ray, who resigned in August 2022. Toni Williams has served as the interim superintendent since then. (Andrea Morales)

The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board is poised to begin interviewing five finalists for superintendent Friday, as it tries to wrap up a tortuous search that began more than a year ago.

The finalists were to be announced Friday morning.

The interviews are a significant step toward hiring a new leader for Tennessee’s largest school district, which has been operating with interim Superintendent Toni Williams in charge since August 2022, when Joris Ray resigned under a cloud of scandal.

The search for Ray’s successor appeared to be nearing an end in the spring, only to collapse as some board members balked at an initial slate of finalists selected by search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates — and the process that produced it.

Whoever emerges as the next leader has a challenging job: Like other public school districts, Memphis is projecting a large budget gap as federal pandemic relief funds expire, leaving leaders to decide which academic programs and personnel they can afford to cut or keep. Plus, the current administration has launched a major facilities overhaul that could involve school consolidations and closures.

The new leader will also have to deal with direct challenges to local control from state leaders and lawmakers, who have stepped up the pressure on public school systems. New policies from the GOP-led state government include restrictions on classroom instruction, changes to school evaluation criteria and an expansion of private-school vouchers.

How to tune in to MSCS superintendent finalist news The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board will interview five finalists for superintendent on Friday, Dec. 15. The board is gathering at 8 a.m. and expects interviews to last until 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at the district’s Teaching and Learning Academy at 2485 Union Ave. It is open to the public. MSCS plans to livestream these interviews. To watch the live feed, visit the school board’s website and select “Board Meeting Live Broadcast” from the menu. You can also watch the livestream on the district’s Facebook page, and a recording of the interviews will be available there afterward. The board will convene again on Tuesday, Dec. 19, to select its top three finalists. That meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The board has not yet set a location. You can check the board agenda online to see the location when it is posted. It is a public meeting. These are typically livestreamed, too, and can be accessed the same way as the interview feeds.

The five finalists interviewing with the board Friday emerged from a group of 21 applicants who were selected for initial interviews with the search firm, according to an MSCS press release. Max McGee, president of Hazard Young, said the search drew candidates from outside Tennessee but also included “strong local interest.”

“I am especially impressed with the breadth and depth of the applicant pool,” McGee said in a statement released by MSCS in November.

If the interviews ultimately lead to the selection of a candidate who wins board approval, it will be the first successfully completed national superintendent search since the district was formed in the merger with Shelby County Schools just over a decade ago. The two previous leaders were internal candidates who got promoted: Dorsey Hopson in 2013, and Ray, who took over for Hopson in late 2018.

The board is expected to choose a permanent superintendent early in 2024, and that person would start the job by July 1.

The first attempt to find Ray’s successor unraveled in April amid a board dispute, partly over whether Williams, the district’s former finance chief, was qualified to take the superintendent job on a permanent basis. The board agreed to restart the process.

Since then, the board has largely avoided controversy and maintained the revised timeline it laid out in June.

Williams’ contract spells out the ways she could stay with the district when her term as interim chief ends: The next superintendent or the board could reassign her to her previous role as chief financial officer, or give her a chance to stay on as a consultant.

Tomeka Hart Wigginton, a former school board member who helped the board get the search back on track this summer, is expected to play a role in the next phase of the search as well, said board member Joyce Dorse-Coleman, co-chair of the search.

Hart Wigginton will tally the board’s scorecards after this first round of interviews, and announce the results at a public meeting next Tuesday. At that point, the board will narrow the slate to three finalists.

Those candidates are expected to be in Memphis in the new year for more extensive interviews in a process that will include more community engagement, Dorse-Coleman said.

Laura Testino covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Laura at LTestino@chalkbeat.org.