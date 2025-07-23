What will a new student cellphone ban look like in Memphis schools?

A new state law is forcing MSCS to upgrade its existing cellphone policy. Students still need to keep phones off and away, but now there are more exceptions.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s free newsletter to keep up with statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Memphis school board members will vote next week on a revised student cellphone policy to align with new state standards.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools already had a cellphone policy in place since 2010 that required students to keep phones and “personal communication devices” turned off and stored in their locker during school hours. But the new version adds state-mandated exceptions, such as students with documented health conditions or disabilities using devices as outlined in their individual education plans.

During a meeting Tuesday, board members raised concerns about disciplinary measures outlined in the proposed policy, which aren’t required by Tennessee’s new law. The proposed revisions specifically outline that repeated violations “will result in the escalation to a higher progressive disciplinary measure.”

District officials say the consequences echo what was included in the original policy, which mainly talked about confiscating devices and mentioned “additional consequences” for multiple violations.

In the spring, Tennessee lawmakers unanimously passed a bill banning the use of “wireless communication devices” such as cellphones and tablets during the school day. The law, signed by Gov. Bill Lee in April, tasks local boards of education with hashing out the specific policy details.

That move aligned with a nationwide trend to ban cellphone use in schools at the state legislature level, due to rising concerns about student mental health and bullying.

We're here to help. Every day, Chalkbeat Tennessee reporters are answering your questions, following the money, and digging into what's happening in Memphis' public schools. Keep up with our free newsletter, delivered every Wednesday morning. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

With the renewed state and local push, including more devices and exceptions to navigate, MSCS board member Michelle McKissack said there should be extra support in place for administrators.

“This is going to be a big fat deal,” said McKissack. “There really is a serious concern from principals, because the greater majority are at risk of violating this. These are iBabies; they literally were born with phones in their hands.”

Facilities Service Officer Michelle Stuart said the board needs to vote as soon as possible to have the policy in place by the Aug. 4 school start date.

Stuart said the new policy would follow the district’s current “progressive disciplinary approach” for violations, which starts with consequences like confiscation and escalates to suspension.

Board member Amber Huett-Garcia said Tuesday that the process feels “devoid of personal circumstances” for students, who often have “adult responsibilities” that dictate their phone use.

“I think it’s very different if you are a high school senior, and your mother’s texting you to pick up your elementary sister, or you’re scrolling on TikTok during AP history,” she said.

Huett-Garcia said she’s also concerned about consequences being “greater than the disruption.”

“If I was on my phone for 10 minutes during the school day, but then you’re going to be out of school for three days, what’s the greater learning loss?” she said.

Interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond said his team will review data on the effectiveness of current disciplinary measures for student cellphone use.

He also said he’s putting together a communications plan about the new rules in anticipation of concerns from parents and students.

Are you an MSCS teacher or principal with thoughts or concerns about the new state cellphone ban? Email bhatch@chalkbeat.org to tell me more – I’d love to hear from you!