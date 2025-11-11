Budget & financeMemphis-Shelby County SchoolsDistrict management

Memphis district could seek $750 million county bond for school repairs

By 
Bri Hatch
 | November 11, 2025, 7:21pm UTC
A photograph of a large green and black sign in front of a brick school building with two cars parked in the parking lot and a clear blue sky in the background.
Frayser-Corning Elementary is one of four schools recommended to close this year, with more expected in the full facilities plan. (Bri Hatch / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s free newsletter to keep up with statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Memphis schools’ facilities committee wants a $750 million bond from the Shelby County government to help fund long-term building repairs and closures.

It’s one of many proposals that the group will be presenting to the Memphis-Shelby County school board for approval next week. But there’s a long way to go before those recommendations are put into action.

“This is preliminary, and this is ongoing,” committee co-chair Natalie McKinney said in a meeting Monday.

MSCS leaders are expected to present initial plans on Dec. 16 for what could be a decade-long process of school closures and renovations. This comes after an independent study found this spring that Memphis schools need over $1.6 billion in maintenance repairs over the next 10 years.

Superintendent Roderick Richmond is proposing to close four schools by the end of the academic year and transfer ownership of a fifth to a nearby suburban district. The school board will vote on approving those closures and the district’s comprehensive facilities plan in February.

During Monday’s meeting, facilities committee members also recommended creating a public accountability board to oversee the 10-year facilities project. That would include managing hundreds of millions of dollars in county and state investments along with a significant private capital campaign.

Tito Langston, MSCS’ chief financial officer, said the $750 million bond ask is a “great starting point.” That amount represents the annual maximum Shelby County commissioners allocate for capital projects, which is $75 million spread over 10 years.

Langston said he hopes to also raise around $600 million in private donations.

Committee members also advanced recommendations for a family engagement plan, including community liaisons and 14 neighborhood meetings across the county. That campaign would cost the district around $185,000.

The district has not announced dates for the 10 community hearings about this year’s school closures, which MSCS leaders originally said would happen before the end of the calendar year.

Richmond recommended closing Frayser-Corning and Georgian Hills elementary schools, Chickasaw Middle School, and Ida B. Wells Academy in June. Lucy Elementary is slated to be transferred to Millington Municipal School District for the 2026-2027 school year.

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Teachers ask the Detroit school district to update its immigration sanctuary policy

Educators said they feel unprepared to face immigration enforcement and want more training.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | Today, 2:15am UTC
Memphis parents push for more ASL training, interpreters in deaf education programs

MSCS has four schools with designated deaf education programs. But parents say there aren’t enough ASL interpreters or trained teachers to help students succeed.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | November 11
Is interest in a 4-year college degree drying up? Not really.

Many have claimed that there’s been a generational pivot away from college, but the data doesn’t back that up.

By 
Matt Barnum
 | November 11
Mamdani’s $6 billion child care plan: Your guide to how NYC could get there

Here’s what experts told Chalkbeat about where the child care system stands now and what it will take to make it free for all.

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | November 11
NYC schools handed out fewer suspensions last year, fueled by a drop in long-term punishments

Black students, children with disabilities, and those living in foster care were disproportionately removed from their classrooms.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | November 11
Memphis district could seek $750 million county bond for school repairs

It’s one of many proposals put forward by the district's facilities committee to help address over $1 billion in MSCS maintenance costs over the next decade.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | November 11