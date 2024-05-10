Chicago Public Schools

Chicago’s dancing crossing guard wins CPS Guard Of The Year award

By 
Jamie Nesbitt Golden, Block Club Chicago
 | May 10, 2024, 9:40pm UTC
Tammy Anderson, a crossing guard at Beasley Academic Center in Washington Park, dances in the street, waves at and guides passing cars outside the school Apr. 28, 2022. (Enrique Reyes/Block Club Chicago)

This story originally appeared in Block Club Chicago.

Chicago’s dancing crossing guard has won Chicago Public Schools’ Crossing Guard of the Year award.

Tammy Anderson will be one of four crossing guards honored at a ceremony Thursday. The Beasley Academic Center crossing guard has been escorting students safely to the school at 5255 S. State St. for eight years, amassing a number of fans along the way with her megawatt smile and dance moves.

Anderson found out about the honor on her birthday last month, when Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) surprised her while she was on duty with a personal letter from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“I didn’t even know who she was. She was walking towards me, so I held up the ‘stop’ sign like we’re supposed to do when someone you don’t know is walking up on you,” Anderson said. “But then she introduces herself and hands me the letter. It was the best birthday present.”

Anderson has become a fixture of Washington Park, as she’s frequently seen directing traffic near the school while dancing, flashing her kilowatt smile, and waving and talking to drivers and commuters as they pass by.

The crossing guard went viral in 2022, when video circulated showing her joyful personality. Two years later, Anderson’s popularity has continued to grow, from being featured in Black History Month television segments to making cameos in the Welcome to Chicago presentation playing at Flyover, Navy Pier’s newest attraction.

And the commuters are still driving past the school to get a piece of the sunshine, still honking and waving as they pass. lt’s still one of the best parts of the job for Anderson, she said.

Now, the mom is preparing for the high school graduation of her youngest child, who will attend Georgia State University in the fall.

“She’s going to study software engineering, and she’s already been interning at LinkedIn. My goddaughter will be going there, too. I’m so proud of them,” Anderson said.

What’s next for the beloved crossing guard?

“Maybe I’ll write my life story,” Anderson said. “I think it’s time.”

The Latest
Chicago’s dancing crossing guard wins CPS Guard Of The Year award

Beasley Academic Center’s Tammy Anderson — known for her killer dance moves and infectious smile — will be one of four crossing guards honored in an awards ceremony next week.

By 
Jamie Nesbitt Golden, Block Club Chicago
 | Today, 9:40pm UTC
2024 Colorado General Assembly: Which education bills passed?

Education was a big issue in 2024, with a school funding formula rewrite dominating the last weeks of the legislative session.

By 
Melanie Asmar
and
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 8:35pm UTC
NYC launches school food donation program to fight hunger and reduce waste

As childhood hunger is on the rise, New York City is scaling up a program for schools to donate food directly to families in need or to food pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens.

By 
Amy Zimmer
 | Today, 7:30pm UTC
Indiana’s college-going rate remains stuck at generational low

For the third year in a row, about 53% of Indiana high school graduates are going to college.

By 
Claire Rafford, Mirror Indy
 | Today, 6:09pm UTC
Why so many Black teachers lost their jobs after the Brown v. Board ruling

The mass displacement of Black educators following the landmark Supreme Court decision has had profound effects on communities and the teaching profession.

By 
Valencia Ann Abbott
 | Today, 1:00pm UTC
Four Indianapolis schools partner with Christel House International on postsecondary initiative

Christel House’s College and Careers program tracks and supports graduates for five years after they leave high school. Now, it’s expanding the program to four Indianapolis schools.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 11:00am UTC