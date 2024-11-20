Chicago Public SchoolsSchool boardsSchool Board Elections 2024

‘Pretty impressive’: More than 50% of voters cast ballots in Chicago’s first school board election

By 
Reema Amin
 | November 20, 2024, 10:34pm UTC
A row of people stand behind small blue dividers to vote in a long room with w long blue curtain in the background.
Voters fill out their ballots on the second day of early voting in the 2024 presidential election at the Board of Elections Loop Super Site in Chicago, Illinois, on October 4, 2024. More than half of Chicago's registered voters cast ballots in the city's inaugural school board races. (Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Chicago’s free daily newsletter to keep up with the latest education news.

More than half of Chicago’s registered voters cast ballots in the city’s first school board races during the Nov. 5 general election, bucking voter trends for school board elections across the country, according to final figures released Wednesday.

Out of a total 1,498,873 registered voters, 801,878 cast ballots for the city’s 10 school board districts, according to Max Bever, spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Elections. That means 53% of the city’s registered voters showed up and picked candidates for school board races. According to one estimate from the National School Boards Association, just 5-10% of registered voters vote in school board races.

In total, 68% of all Chicago registered voters showed up to the polls on Nov. 5.

Of all Chicagoans who voted on Nov. 5, 78% chose a candidate in the school board races.

Bever noted that some votes for write-in candidates in districts 5, 6, and 10 will be added to the final totals that the Board of Elections will vote to certify next week.

The city’s inaugural election ushered in 10 new board members who will be sworn in Jan. 15, 2025. Mayor Brandon Johnson will choose another 11, including a school board president, by Dec. 16 to create a 21-person board.

The school board races drew almost $7 million in campaign contributions, with at least $1.5 million from the Chicago Teachers Union and its allies, and almost double that from pro-school-choice PACs, according to a Chalkbeat analysis in late October.

Chicago’s school board election shared space with the presidential race, which is one significant reason turnout was relatively high, Bever said. Nearly all of the people who cast ballots for the school board also voted in the presidential race, which tends to attract more voters compared to midterms or other municipal elections. Additionally, the election was the first of its kind in Chicago, after a yearslong push from advocates, community organizers, and some elected officials.

Still, Bever noted the turnout for school board races is exceptional given that they were further down on the ballot, which also had races for dozens of Cook County judges and referendum questions.

A WBEZ analysis found that more Chicago voters cast ballots in one of the 10 school board races than in any one of most of the judicial seats, and more ballots were cast in more competitive races.

Bever said more people voted in the school board races this year than all voters who cast ballots in the November 2022 midterm elections, as well as the February 2023 municipal election.

“It signals that the vast majority of eligible Chicagoans were knowledgeable about the office and were fired up to cast their vote for the candidates,” Bever said.

Chicago’s voter turnout in the school board election appears to significantly buck trends in other cities. In Newark’s school board races this past spring, for example, less than 3% of registered voters cast ballots – though those were not during a presidential election.

It’s “well-established” that voter turnout in school board races is generally low, making Chicago’s turnout “pretty impressive,” said Jeffery Henig, professor emeritus of politics and education at Columbia University’s Teachers College, who has studied mayoral control of school boards.

“It was unquestionably a sign of greater interest due to its high profile and due to its being something new,” Henig said.

Henig said the 78% figure — the share of people who showed up to the polls and also decided to choose a candidate in the school board races — is just as impressive and is a better measure of turnout. That’s because many national factors unrelated to the school board races may explain why registered voters didn’t show up, such as a dissatisfaction for both major party presidential candidates, he said.

It’s reasonable to expect voter turnout to drop in the city’s next school board election in 2026, Henig said, when all 21 seats will be elected but won’t be part of a bigger national election. But, since there will be new races where there’s no incumbent, there might be “a little more energy and excitement,” he said.

“A falloff from 80% wouldn’t be alarming,” Henig said. “If it falls down to 20%, then I think what you say is, ‘This is back to normal.’”

Reema Amin is a reporter covering Chicago Public Schools. Contact Reema at ramin@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Faced with possible school closures, Denver teachers seek clarity about their jobs

The Denver teachers union is asking Denver Public Schools to negotiate a special agreement for the teachers who would lose their jobs if schools close.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 2:04am UTC
Denver has spent millions in voter-approved bond money to upgrade schools it might close

Denver Public Schools said any closed schools would be repurposed with input from the community — and not sold.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 2:02am UTC
Tennessee K-12 school building costs escalate amid competing political priorities for education

New report identifies $9.8 billion in facility needs for traditional public schools.

By 
Marta W. Aldrich
 | Today, 1:12am UTC
La semana antes de la votación de cierres de escuelas en Denver estuvo llena de protestas y presión

Estudiantes abandonaron sus clases el viernes y marcharon hacia la oficina central de las Escuelas Públicas de Denver.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | November 20
NYC paraprofessional shortage disrupts special education services, union warns

The shortage is causing students to miss out on behavior support, vocational training, and it's even preventing some students from getting to school.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
and
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | November 20
More than 50% of Chicago’s registered voters cast ballots in the city’s first school board races

The share of voters who showed up and cast ballots in Chicago’s school board election bucked national trends.

By 
Reema Amin
 | November 20