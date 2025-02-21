State Government

Illinois schools chief tells districts to follow state law, not Trump threats

By 
Samantha Smylie
 | February 21, 2025, 9:17pm UTC
A man in a suit poses for a portrait while sitting at a wooden table near a window.
State Superintendent Tony Sanders in March 2023 at the Illinois State Board of Education's West Loop offices in Chicago. (Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune via Getty Images)

Illinois State Superintendent Tony Sanders told school districts to continue teaching Black, Asian American, and LGBT history, and to provide education to students regardless of their citizenship status as required by state law.

In his weekly message sent Wednesday, Sanders said Illinois law prohibits discrimination against marginalized groups. “Black history is American history,” wrote Sanders, who noted that these and other topics are required by Illinois mandates for classroom instruction. “The study of events related to the forceful removal and illegal deportation of Mexican-American U.S. citizens during the Great Depression is American history. The study of the role and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people is American history.”

Sanders' message to school leaders was a response to a “Dear Colleague” letter from the U.S. Department of Education’s top acting civil rights official warning K-12 schools and universities that they risk losing federal funding if they continue with diversity initiatives, even those that do not use race as a criterion for consideration.

Under the terms of the letter, Illinois and Chicago both have programs that could be targeted by federal officials, including efforts to diversify the teacher pipeline and improve academic outcomes among students of color.

In the first month of his second term, the president has taken several steps to impose his vision on K-12 schools. The “Dear Colleague” letter follows a Trump executive order from January that seeks to root out “radical indoctrination” in schools. He’s also given the green light for immigration arrests at schools amid a wider crackdown on migrants.

The Feb. 14 letter from Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for civil rights in the Education Department, threatens schools with the “potential loss of federal funding” if they do not comply. But the letter notes that the new “guidance does not have the force and effect of law.” and does not bind the public or create new legal standards.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also spoke out against the Trump administration on Wednesday during his budget and State of the State address by alluding to the “fashion at the federal level right now to just indiscriminately slash school funding” among other things.

The “Dear Colleague” letter notes federal officials could “take appropriate measures to assess compliance” within 14 days of the letter’s release. But in his message, Sanders downplayed the letter’s practical impact.

“In Illinois, we strive to affirm, uplift, and support all our students and their families,” Sanders wrote. “Nothing in any executive order or ‘Dear Colleague’ letter should change that.”

Samantha Smylie is the state education reporter for Chalkbeat Chicago covering school districts across the state, legislation, special education and the state board of education. Contact Samantha at ssmylie@chalkbeat.org.

