Sign up for Chalkbeat Chicago’s free daily newsletter to keep up with the latest news on Chicago Public Schools.

Illinois State Superintendent Tony Sanders told school districts to continue teaching Black, Asian American, and LGBT history, and to provide education to students regardless of their citizenship status as required by state law.

In his weekly message sent Wednesday, Sanders said Illinois law prohibits discrimination against marginalized groups. “Black history is American history,” wrote Sanders, who noted that these and other topics are required by Illinois mandates for classroom instruction. “The study of events related to the forceful removal and illegal deportation of Mexican-American U.S. citizens during the Great Depression is American history. The study of the role and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people is American history.”

Sanders' message to school leaders was a response to a “Dear Colleague” letter from the U.S. Department of Education’s top acting civil rights official warning K-12 schools and universities that they risk losing federal funding if they continue with diversity initiatives, even those that do not use race as a criterion for consideration.

Under the terms of the letter, Illinois and Chicago both have programs that could be targeted by federal officials, including efforts to diversify the teacher pipeline and improve academic outcomes among students of color.

We're on a need-to-know basis. Every weekday morning, Chalkbeat Chicago is bringing thousands of subscribers the news on local public schools and education policy that they need to start their day. Sign up for our free newsletter to join them. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

In the first month of his second term, the president has taken several steps to impose his vision on K-12 schools. The “Dear Colleague” letter follows a Trump executive order from January that seeks to root out “radical indoctrination” in schools. He’s also given the green light for immigration arrests at schools amid a wider crackdown on migrants.

The Feb. 14 letter from Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for civil rights in the Education Department, threatens schools with the “potential loss of federal funding” if they do not comply. But the letter notes that the new “guidance does not have the force and effect of law.” and does not bind the public or create new legal standards.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also spoke out against the Trump administration on Wednesday during his budget and State of the State address by alluding to the “fashion at the federal level right now to just indiscriminately slash school funding” among other things.

The “Dear Colleague” letter notes federal officials could “take appropriate measures to assess compliance” within 14 days of the letter’s release. But in his message, Sanders downplayed the letter’s practical impact.

“In Illinois, we strive to affirm, uplift, and support all our students and their families,” Sanders wrote. “Nothing in any executive order or ‘Dear Colleague’ letter should change that.”

Samantha Smylie is the state education reporter for Chalkbeat Chicago covering school districts across the state, legislation, special education and the state board of education. Contact Samantha at ssmylie@chalkbeat.org.