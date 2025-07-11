Township schools in Marion County, IndianaIndianapolis Public SchoolsGun Violence and Schools

Marion County superintendents support proposal to extend curfew after recent shootings

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | July 11, 2025, 6:26pm UTC
A photograph of the Indiana Statehouse after the sun has set with a person holding an umbrella crosses the street while cars zoom around.
Indianapolis school leaders are backing a City-County Council proposal to extend curfew hours after recent gun violence. (Getty Images)

The leaders of all 11 Marion County school districts are supporting extended curfew hours for youth following two consecutive weekends of violence that has left five teenagers dead, according to multiple news reports.

The superintendents of Indianapolis Public Schools, the eight surrounding township school districts, and Beech Grove and Speedway Schools said in a statement Friday that they support a City-County Council proposal for an extended curfew.

“This proposal is not about punishment—it’s about prevention,” the superintendents said. “It’s about creating the conditions for our youth to thrive, not just survive. It’s about reclaiming our streets, our neighborhoods, and our collective peace of mind.”

The development is the latest in the city’s ongoing struggle with youth gun violence. After reaching a six-year peak in 2023, the number of youth killed by guns dropped in 2024 — but non-fatal shootings still increased.

The proposed change in city ordinance would set the start of curfew hours two hours earlier than the current ordinance. The change would enact a curfew for minors ages 15-17 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Those younger than 15 would also have a curfew that starts two hours earlier than the current curfew, but theirs would last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day of the week.

A City-County Council committee will consider the proposal July 16.

The support for longer curfew hours comes roughly one week after two teenagers were shot and killed downtown after Fourth of July celebrations. Police apprehended three teenagers aged 13, 15, and 16, who face charges in juvenile court that include dangerous possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, and theft of a firearm.

Another 17-year-old, Vincent Lanking, is charged with dangerous possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement, and obstruction of justice following the shootings. He has been charged as an adult.

Another three teenagers were also shot and killed in the last weekend of June. Two of the victims were recent Arsenal Technical High School graduates, according to Fox 59. A third had at one point enrolled at Crispus Attucks High School, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Last year, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced they would more strictly enforce curfew following a shooting that injured several young people downtown. The department later said it wasn’t keeping track of how many minors it had picked up for violating curfew.

On Monday, police stressed in a statement that mass enforcement of curfew laws is challenging.

“IMPD cannot carry this burden alone, nor should we,” IMPD said. “We are committed to working with our partners in the family court, city and state government, and community-based organizations to identify long-term solutions. But meaningful change will only happen if every part of the system steps up.”

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.

