A student uses on a laptop. Nearly 48,000 students transferred schools within CPS last year. Chalkbeat Chicago wants to hear your stories about transferring.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Chicago’s free daily newsletter to keep up with the latest education news.

Every year, tens of thousands of Chicago Public Schools students transfer schools.

The district tracks more than a dozen reasons for why students change schools, including leaving the city, graduating, or going to a private school.

But the most common type of transfer among CPS students is going to another school in the district.

During the 2024-25 school year, nearly 48,000 kids transferred within the district, according to data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. That represented nearly 15% of the CPS student body last year.

Chicago families may choose to switch schools for a range of reasons. Children may move to a different neighborhood. Parents might feel their child’s school is not a good fit. Or, in more extreme cases, students may feel unsafe in their buildings due to harassment or abuse.

No matter the reason, school transfers can mean significant change for a student, the school they’re leaving, and the new school they’re going to.

Are you or your child one of the tens of thousands of students who have transferred schools? We want to hear from you about your experience. Tell us here or in the short survey below. (We will not use your answers or your name in our reporting without your permission.)

Loading…

Reema Amin is a reporter covering Chicago Public Schools. Contact Reema at ramin@chalkbeat.org.