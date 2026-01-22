Sign up for Chalkbeat Chicago’s free daily newsletter to keep up with the latest news on Chicago Public Schools.

Chicago Public Schools will be closed Friday as dangerously cold temperatures blanket the city.

All school buildings will be closed and all extracurricular activities, including athletic practices, games, and events, are canceled, CPS said in a statement. Canceled games will be rescheduled.

“With dangerously frigid temperatures expected tomorrow and a Warning from the National Weather Service that wind chills could reach -35 degrees, it will be unsafe for students and staff to travel to school,” CPS said in a news release.

Chicago joined many other Illinois and Northwest Indiana school districts that will also be closed Friday, though many will transition to remote learning. Chicago Public Schools will not offer remote learning, officials said.

A large winter storm is expected to sweep across the central and eastern parts of the U.S. this weekend.

The National Weather Service warned of “dangerous cold” starting late Thursday through the weekend in the Chicago area and surrounding suburbs. On Friday, the high temperature is forecast between minus 5 and 2 degrees, and lows are expected to range between minus 2 and minus 11 degrees. Wind chills are expected to drop between minus 20 and minus 40 degrees Friday morning, increasing the danger of frostbite, hypothermia, and frozen pipes, the weather service said.

The weather service advised people to stay indoors if possible. CPS expects classes to resume Monday.

Reema Amin is a reporter covering Chicago Public Schools. Contact Reema at ramin@chalkbeat.org.