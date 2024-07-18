Detroit principal accused of creating hostile environment transferred to new school

Stephanie Gaines, the former Thirkell Elementary-Middle School principal, has a new role in the Detroit school district.

The principal of Detroit’s Thirkell Elementary Middle-School has been reassigned for the upcoming school year following claims from parents and staff that she created a hostile work environment.

Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti confirmed that Stephanie Gaines will be the new principal at the Catherine C. Blackwell Institute when the school year starts Aug. 26. She replaces Natalia Russell, an educator with more than 20 years of experience, who is retiring from the east side school that serves grades 3-8.

“We felt that it was time for a change for her and the staff at Thirkell,” Vitti told BridgeDetroit, noting there was an opening at Blackwell with the principal recently retiring from the school.

Gaines said in a Wednesday statement to Bridge that she’s proud of the work she did at Thirkell, including helping to get the school removed from the state’s lowest performing list

“With that said, I look forward to my new opportunity at Blackwell. I have been reflective about what I did well and need to improve as I start this new experience and I wish nothing but the best to Thirkell and its learning community and new leader,” she said.

In May, Gaines was placed on a 30-day, unpaid suspension following two investigations and months of complaints from staff. Gaines was accused by current and former staffers of creating an abusive and retaliatory atmosphere at Thirkell, such as denying students recess, locking restrooms, not providing teachers and staff enough support, and making parents and community partners feel unwelcome.

Vitti told Bridge in May that Gaines’ suspension was not related to tensions with staff, recess, or student bathroom issues, but rather tied to an investigation DPSCD completed. The investigation revealed Gaines did not follow district procedure for four incidents. Among those, failing to report to district officials when a student brought a Taser to school and not reporting in a timely manner about an employee who was suspected of being under the influence.

Emma Howland-Bolton, a fourth grade teacher at Thirkell, mentioned during a recent school board meeting that there needs to be more documentation on the performance of the district’s school leaders and central office staff.

“We’re noticing as we look at the data, that while some principals can be fired, others cannot and they’re shuffled around,” she said.

Gaines’ replacement at Thirkell, Felicia Coleman-Jones, previously served as principal at Pontiac Middle School. She’s also worked as an assistant principal at Covenant High School Central in Detroit and taught in Detroit schools for more than 15 years, according to Coleman-Jones’ LinkedIn page. She could not be immediately reached for comment.

Micah Walker is a reporter for BridgeDetroit. She can be reached at mwalker@bridgedetroit.com.