Here are the 25 people running for three seats on the Detroit school board

Twenty-five people have filed to run for three seats on the Detroit Public Schools Community District board of education. The board will gain two new members after the November election.

Two new people will join the Detroit school board after November’s election, after two current members whose terms are up this year did not file for reelection by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

But some familiar faces could still be joining the board. The 25 candidates who filed to run by the 4 p.m. deadline include four former school board members, a handful of people who have run before, and a couple of teachers who have been frequent critics of the district (one of whom was recently fired by the district).

The incumbents are Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, who was elected in 2020, Misha Stallworth, and Sonya Mays. Stallworth told Chalkbeat earlier this month that the work demands of being on the board made it difficult to balance her career and parenting duties. Mays didn’t file to run for her seat. Mays and Stallworth are among the original board members first elected to the Detroit Public Schools Community District board in 2016.

As Chalkbeat reported earlier this month, new members could determine whether Superintendent Nikolai Vitti’s direction for improving student achievement, school climate and culture, and increasing teacher pay will move forward, or be stalled by board division.

“I am optimistic that the community will continue to elect those whose agenda and experience continues a positive synergy of elected officials to govern DPSCD,” Vitti told Chalkbeat in an email.

Here are the candidates who filed to run for the school board and what we know about some of them. The election is Nov. 5.

Christopher Johnson . Retired and a district parent. He taught medical assisting and medical billing at the Academy of Inkster and at Lawton Business School. He is currently president of the Bagley Community Council.

. Retired and a district parent. He taught medical assisting and medical billing at the Academy of Inkster and at Lawton Business School. He is currently president of the Bagley Community Council. Monique Bryant . District parent and a nonprofit executive. Bryant ran unsuccessfully for the school board in 2022.

. District parent and a nonprofit executive. Bryant ran unsuccessfully for the school board in 2022. Sherisse Butler . Senior vice president and executive director of City Year Detroit. She also serves on the board of directors for Detroit Promise Zone Authority and Teen HYPE Youth Development.

. Senior vice president and executive director of City Year Detroit. She also serves on the board of directors for Detroit Promise Zone Authority and Teen HYPE Youth Development. Richard Clement . Ran unsuccessfully for the school board in 2020 and 2022. In previous campaigns, he has said he was a computer consultant and had previous experience as a precinct delegate, candidate for state office, and political volunteer.

. Ran unsuccessfully for the school board in 2020 and 2022. In previous campaigns, he has said he was a computer consultant and had previous experience as a precinct delegate, candidate for state office, and political volunteer. Nicole Conaway . Longtime math teacher in the Detroit school district who was fired recently because she has refused to teach in person. She says medical reasons prevent her from teaching in person. Has been a vocal critic of district policies.

. Longtime math teacher in the Detroit school district who was fired recently because she has refused to teach in person. She says medical reasons prevent her from teaching in person. Has been a vocal critic of district policies. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo . Incumbent who was elected in 2020. Gay-Dagnogo is a former state representative. She is director of government affairs and academic outreach for the Team Wellness Center.

. Incumbent who was elected in 2020. Gay-Dagnogo is a former state representative. She is director of government affairs and academic outreach for the Team Wellness Center. Victor Gibson . Chalkbeat could not reach Gibson by phone or email.

. Chalkbeat could not reach Gibson by phone or email. Jaylin Harris . Chalkbeat could not reach Harris by phone or email.

. Chalkbeat could not reach Harris by phone or email. Marie Hill-Nixon . Chalkbeat could not reach Hill-Nixon by phone or email.

. Chalkbeat could not reach Hill-Nixon by phone or email. Toson Knight . President and founder of the Caught Up mentoring program and is currently division director for prevention and diversion for Wayne County. He previously worked as a dean at two DPSCD schools.

. President and founder of the Caught Up mentoring program and is currently division director for prevention and diversion for Wayne County. He previously worked as a dean at two DPSCD schools. Tabrian Joe . Mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service. He formerly was a reading interventionist in Highland Park.

. Mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service. He formerly was a reading interventionist in Highland Park. Georgia Lemmons . Retired educator and former member of the DPSCD board. She is married to LaMar Lemmons, who is also a candidate.

. Retired educator and former member of the DPSCD board. She is married to LaMar Lemmons, who is also a candidate. LaMar Lemmons . Former board member for DPSCD and Detroit Public Schools, the latter of which he served as board president. Lemmons is also a former state legislator.

. Former board member for DPSCD and Detroit Public Schools, the latter of which he served as board president. Lemmons is also a former state legislator. Eugene Lewis . Lewis didn’t respond to Chalkbeat questions about his background.

. Lewis didn’t respond to Chalkbeat questions about his background. Jason Malone . Chalkbeat could not reach Malone by phone or email.

. Chalkbeat could not reach Malone by phone or email. Aliya Moore . District parent and frequent critic of the school board and Superintendent Nikolai Vitti.

. District parent and frequent critic of the school board and Superintendent Nikolai Vitti. Jennifer Nixon . Chalkbeat could not reach Nixon by phone or email.

. Chalkbeat could not reach Nixon by phone or email. Faustine Onwvneme . Real estate agent and owner of Oluchi African Hair Braiding. Her son is a second grader at Neinas Dual Language Academy in DPSCD. She is the founder of the Detroit Chapter of the Sheroes Union, which provides mentoring to youth. She is also a vice president for the African Unity Caucus of Michigan.

. Real estate agent and owner of Oluchi African Hair Braiding. Her son is a second grader at Neinas Dual Language Academy in DPSCD. She is the founder of the Detroit Chapter of the Sheroes Union, which provides mentoring to youth. She is also a vice president for the African Unity Caucus of Michigan. Benjamin Royal . Former DPSCD teacher and frequent critic of the board. He was the lead name on a lawsuit that sought to prevent the district from holding in-person summer school classes in 2020.

. Former DPSCD teacher and frequent critic of the board. He was the lead name on a lawsuit that sought to prevent the district from holding in-person summer school classes in 2020. Roger Short . Chalkbeat could not reach Short by phone or email.

. Chalkbeat could not reach Short by phone or email. Ida Simmons Short . Served on DPS board previously. When she ran for the board in 2022, she was a professor of English and taught full-time at Schoolcraft College and part time at the Wayne County Community College District.

. Served on DPS board previously. When she ran for the board in 2022, she was a professor of English and taught full-time at Schoolcraft College and part time at the Wayne County Community College District. Tawanna Simpson . Community activist and member of the old DPS board. She ran unsuccessfully for the DPSCD board in 2016.

. Community activist and member of the old DPS board. She ran unsuccessfully for the DPSCD board in 2016. Kenneth Snapp . Long-term substitute teacher at Riverside Academy, a charter school. He previously was a paraeducator and basketball coach in the Detroit district. He has run for mayor and city council and is political director for Faith Journey Group.

. Long-term substitute teacher at Riverside Academy, a charter school. He previously was a paraeducator and basketball coach in the Detroit district. He has run for mayor and city council and is political director for Faith Journey Group. Jeremiah Steen . Chalkbeat was unable to reach him by phone or email.

. Chalkbeat was unable to reach him by phone or email. Boyd White III. Attorney specializing in personal injury defense and partner with the Dykema law firm, He is the founder and pastor of The Ark Detroit, a church. He is on the board of the Detroit Public Theatre.

