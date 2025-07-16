Members of the Detroit Public Schools Community District board, pictured during a recent meeting, are set to interview candidates for an open seat.

The Detroit school district’s board is scheduled to interview candidates for an open seat in four public meetings next week.

Angelique Peterson-Mayberry left the seat vacant. She resigned this month after being appointed to the Wayne County Commission.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District’s board members will vote to select a candidate to complete Peterson-Mayberry’s term through 2026.

The interviews will take place on the 12th floor of the Fisher building at these times:

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 21

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 22

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 23

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 24

The application window for candidates closed July 9.

After the interviews, the board will score the candidates’ applications. The scores will be tallied by the board chair and vice chair, along with an independent third party on July 25.

The board will vote to fill the open seat at a public meeting at 5 p.m. on July 28.

Hannah Dellinger covers K-12 education and state education policy for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.