Michigan education policy

Who will be Michigan’s next state superintendent? Here are the semifinalists.

By 
Lori Higgins
 | August 12, 2025, 7:06pm UTC
The sun is setting on the capitol building with a large green tree in the foreground and blue sky in the background.
Michigan's State Board of Education reduced a field of 33 applicants to seven semifinalists during its monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 12. (Getty Images)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system and Michigan education policy.

Michigan superintendents in the Dearborn, Dexter, Harrison, and Huron Valley school districts are among the seven semifinalists for the state’s top education leader position.

The semifinalists for the state superintendent job also include Virginia’s former top education leader, a former Des Moines superintendent, and the head of a Michigan association of intermediate school district administrators.

Michigan’s State Board of Education chose the seven semi-finalists Tuesday after a closed session in which they reviewed 33 applications for the top job. They are seeking to replace State Superintendent Michael Rice, who announced in April that he is retiring, effective Oct. 3.

The semifinalists will be interviewed by the board in 90-minute sessions next week, on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19, during the first round of interviews. The board will then choose finalists, and the schedule includes making a final decision in early September.

Here are the seven people who will interview for the job:

  • Thomas Ahart, education consultant and coach, and former superintendent of the Des Moines Public Schools
  • Lisa Coons, former state superintendent in Virginia and former chief academic officer for the Tennessee Department of Education
  • Glenn Maleyko, superintendent, Dearborn Public Schools
  • Paul Salah, superintendent, Huron Valley Schools
  • John R Severson, executive director, Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators.
  • Christopher Timmis, superintendent, Dexter Public Schools
  • Judy Walton, superintendent and curriculum director, Harrison Community Schools

The seven semi-finalists were recommended by representatives of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, the search firm assisting the board.

Max McGee, an associate with the search firm, told the board the seven recommended are the candidates whose experiences and background best meet the 12 desired characteristics and qualifications that the firm developed based on what they heard in interviews with stakeholders, focus groups, forums, and survey results.

The board approved moving those seven recommended candidates to the first round of the interview process, with member Tom McMillin, a Republican from Oakland Township, the lone “no” vote among the eight members. McMillin had motioned to include an eighth candidate as a semifinalist, but that effort failed.

McMillin explained that his vote “doesn’t mean I oppose them all” and doesn’t mean he won’t eventually vote for one of them.

Fellow Republican Nikki Snyder, from Goodrich, voted to approve the semifinalists, but said the search process “has been inherently flawed.”

“I do believe the candidate has already been chosen,” Snyder said.

Marshall Bullock, a Democrat from Detroit, said he hasn’t chosen a candidate.

“I take some kind of dislike to that commentary that we’ve already selected a candidate. This is all very fresh to me,” Bullock said.

Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, McGee read a list of 10 candidates for the job who had not requested confidentiality in releasing their names prior to interviews. None of them, however, were among the semifinalists. One of them was Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, a member of the Detroit Public Schools Community District board and former Michigan lawmaker and teacher.

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
A Bronx school, an undocumented teen, and the fight to educate immigrant students under Trump

A student detained by ICE. Another losing her resolve to stay in the U.S. ELLIS Preparatory Academy is fighting for its students as Trump’s immigration enforcement closes in.

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | Today, 10:30am UTC
Who chooses Chicago Public Schools’ next CEO? Elected officials — and legal experts — disagree.

State Sen. Rob Martwick, a lawmaker who helped usher in Chicago’s elected school board, says it’s still the mayor. Others say it’s the school board.

By 
Reema Amin
 | Today, 10:00am UTC
As AI becomes more common for teaching English learners, how can schools use it wisely?

AI tools offer unique support to teachers of students learning English. But used unethically or unwisely, these tools could exacerbate gaps between English learners and their peers, experts say.

By 
Norah Rami
 | August 12
NY schools must ban cellphones during the day. What is your school’s policy?

This fall, NY schools must follow a “bell-to-bell” phone ban — but policies vary by school. Tell us your school's plans.

By 
Amy Zimmer
and
Alex Zimmerman
 | August 12
More Illinois students would be deemed proficient in math, reading under proposed changes to cut scores

The cut scores for English language arts and math will be lowered, resulting in more students labeled as proficient, while science cut scores will go up, resulting in fewer students being considered proficient.

By 
Samantha Smylie
and
Becky Vevea
 | August 12
Who will be Michigan’s next state superintendent? Here are the semifinalists.

Detroit school board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo was one of the candidates for the state superintendent position, but she didn’t make it to the interview process.

By 
Lori Higgins
 | August 12