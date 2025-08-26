Dearborn superintendent Glenn Maleyko selected as Michigan’s state superintendent

Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system and Michigan education policy.

Michigan’s State Board of Education has selected Glenn Maleyko as the next state superintendent.

The selection of Maleyko, who currently serves as the superintendent for Dearborn Public Schools, is pending contract negotiations. He will take over from Michael Rice, who announced earlier this year that he is retiring effective Oct. 3.

Maleyko’s appointment is happening at a critical moment in Michigan, largely because of criticism over the lackluster student performance on state and national exams. The criticism has especially targeted low literacy rates on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or the Nation’s Report Card, where just 24% of Michigan fourth and eighth graders were proficient on the rigorous exam, which is given to a representative sample of students from each state. Also concerning is that 31 states scored higher in fourth grade reading than Michigan.

Maleyko was chosen on a 5-3 vote among a field of three finalists that included Lisa Coons, former state superintendent in Virginia and a former Tennessee education official; and Judy Walton, superintendent of Harrison Community Schools. All three were interviewed in two-hour sessions Tuesday.

His selection created some division on the eight-member board, with Republicans Tom McMillin from Oakland Township and Nikki Snyder from Goodrich voting no. They were joined by Democrat Mitchell Robinson of Okemos, who supported Walton as the superintendent. Democrats control the board, with Snyder and McMillin the lone Republicans.

“I really appreciated his passion around public education as an entity,” board member Ellen Cogen Lipton, a Democrat from Huntington Woods, said of Maleyko. “In a system where 90% of our students are going to public schools, having someone who is an advocate and a believer of our public education is really important.”

Maleyko, who has spent his career as a teacher, principal, administrator, and superintendent in the Dearborn district, told the board at the end of his interview that he was ready to lead because of all of the relationships he’s built across the state.

“Education is complex,” Maleyko said. “But the mission is simple, whether we’re here debating policy, workforce shortages, or navigating a lot of politics … if you hire me, you’re going to see me always bringing it back to what is the impact on students.”

His vast relationships across the state were seen as an asset to Board President Pamela Pugh, a Democrat from Saginaw. She said she heard positive remarks in conversations with Dearborn district staff and parents who appreciate his style of leadership.

Pugh said the state needs someone who “can come in and pick up the helm and run as fast as they can to address our literacy issues in the state.” Maleyko, she said, “understands the importance of the laws that are in place now and I believe can help to move those laws forward.”

She was referring to recently enacted legislation aimed at improving literacy in the state by requiring dyslexia screening for students. It also requires the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE, to recommend for local school districts reading curriculum that is aligned with the science of reading, which refers to a body of knowledge that emphasizes phonics along with building vocabulary and background knowledge.

Snyder criticized those voting for Maleyko, saying “he did not come nearly as prepared as Judy and Lisa.” She also repeated a claim she made at a previous meeting, when she said there was a clear favorite. On Tuesday, she said there was “bias towards him in closed session.” She said she can’t be specific about her claim because the discussion happened in a private meeting.

Snyder specifically noted that Coons “blew these interviews out of the water and brought to the table an entry plan. It’s shocking. Whoever you guys do choose as a majority of the board, please feel free to hijack her plan. It’s an excellent plan.” She also noted that not choosing either of the candidates she believed set themselves apart is “something we’re going to be accountable for.”

The board will discuss the superintendent selection at a Sept. 9 meeting, when their search firm will provide an update on contract negotiations. A vote to approve the contract is possible at that meeting. According to a calendar the board set at the beginning of the search process, Maleyko would begin by Oct. 4.

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.