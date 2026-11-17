School funding, particularly for students with disabilities, is on the minds of some education advocates who are hoping it will be prioritized when Democrats take control in January.

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Heather Eckner has enjoyed broad bipartisan support for the work she does advocating for students with disabilities. Still, when Democrats take control in Lansing in January, she believes it will be “a very important moment.”

Not just because Democrats will have power. But because when one party has a trifecta — controlling Michigan’s House, Senate, and governor’s office — it provides an “opening for deeper coordinated action,” Eckner said.

That’s important to Eckner, the director of statewide education for the Autism Alliance of Michigan, whose organization plans to continue pushing for increased and adequate funding for students with disabilities to meet needs specific to each student’s disability and ensure they get needed evaluations and services.

With Democrats in control for the next two years, education advocates want to see an increase in overall funding for schools and specifically for students with disabilities, and they want consistency from the legislature so the academic reforms recently enacted have time to show effectiveness.

Rachelle Crow-Hercher, co-director of the Michigan Education Justice Coalition, said the legislative session that begins in January will be “a moment of opportunity,” because of what she heard from candidates during the campaign season.

“Especially on the House side, a lot of the freshmen have come in with the idea that they want to actually make some substantive change for most Michiganders, particularly young people,” she said.

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The coalition, which advocates for adequate and equitably funded public schools, earlier this year identified its legislative priorities based on community feedback. They found: People want more money invested in special education. They want more money to fund at-risk students and to put into Michigan’s Opportunity Index, a funding formula that provides more dollars for students whose needs are greater, such as those from low-income homes and English language learners.

Youth want lawmakers to invest in school facilities and student mental health, Crow-Hercher said.

Eckner said she wants to see the alliance’s Michigan Special Education Finance Reform Blueprint implemented. The report, commissioned by the legislature, includes sweeping recommendations that would overhaul how special education is funded, including the creation of a tiered system based on a student’s disability and their individual needs.

Per-pupil amounts under such a system would range from $11,000 to $39,000, with the higher amount going to students with greater needs. Currently, the minimum amount a school district can receive is $10,300.

“It’s a more transparent, fair, predictable system that is not basing resources just on whether or not a child lives in a more wealthy community with a higher tax base,” Eckner said.

The blueprint recommendations were highlighted in Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson’s campaign education plan, as part of her promise to “fix special education funding so schools can better support students of all abilities.”

Under such a system, students would get the resources they need and school districts wouldn’t have to dip into their general fund to pay for special education costs that aren’t fully covered by the state and federal government, Eckner said.

Eckner also wants lawmakers to ensure that the needs of students with disabilities are part of discussions about efforts to improve education from the beginning. And she wants more transparency in what and how the state reports on outcomes for students with disabilities.

Bob McCann, the executive director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan, cited consistency and funding as key priorities for the legislature next year. But he said the organization won’t “necessarily be pushing for a lot of changes in policy.”

Instead, he said he would like to see lawmakers “stay the course” on some new initiatives, such as the literacy law.

The new literacy law needs to “ start working within our schools so that we can assess its effectiveness rather than, you know, change course before it’s really even taken effect,” he said.

The K-12 organization, a group of superintendents and education leaders that advocate on education policy issues, also wants to see the state move closer to adequately funding schools. The weighted system, which was first introduced in 2023, has provided additional funding for some of the most vulnerable students. But the amount is still below what researchers recommended when they issued guidelines for adequately funding students.

Despite the increased funding Michigan schools have received in each of the eight years of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration, school leaders have said their costs are rising rapidly and the funding hasn’t kept up with inflation.

The Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals has a set of legislative priorities. But Bob Kefgen, the association’s associate director of government relations, said the focus should be less about who is taking control in Lansing and more about leadership.

“We need them to lead so that in the long term we’re creating the conditions for success,” Kefgen said. “The way leaders create conditions for people to learn, grow, and thrive is that you create stability, coherence, and sustained support.”

The reality, Kefgen said, “is the legislature can’t do the work of educating students themselves. That’s not what they do.”

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.