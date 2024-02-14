Teaching & ClassroomInside ChalkbeatTeachers and teaching

You’re invited: Hear local educators share their stories of when lessons don’t go to plan

By 
MJ Slaby
 | February 14, 2024, 10:01pm UTC
A man wearing a light grey shirt speaks into a microphone while a person stands in the background.
Ronak Shah shares a story during a November 2023 story slam presented by Teachers Lounge Indy in collaboration with Chalkbeat Indiana and Indy Kids Winning. Chalkbeat Indiana and Indy Kids Winning are hosting an upcoming story slam on March 1, 2024. (Elaine Cromie/Chalkbeat)

Things don’t always go as planned - even when there’s a lesson plan. And now, you can hear directly from educators about the times they adjusted those plans, whether it was in the moment or after another experience changed their perspective.

Join us for the “From Lesson Plan to New Plan” teacher story slam from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, March 1, at Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center, 2990 W. 71st St., Indianapolis.

The event is hosted by Indy Kids Winning and Chalkbeat Indiana, and supported by Teach Indy.

This story slam is a continuation of story slams hosted by Teachers Lounge Indy that were a place for teachers to share their stories, spend time together, and learn from each other. This time, it’s also the night before the Teach Indy Educators Conference.

Come to hear the stories, meet other educators, and try handcrafted vegan wines from Sip & Share Wines.

To attend, register here for a free ticket on Eventbrite: https://ckbe.at/indystoryslam

Also, if you’re an educator and want to tell your story, please let us know here.

An illustration with half blue background with white text and the other half a photo of a woman wearing a blue sweater standing in a restaurant.
(Illustration Caroline Bauman / Chalkbeat | Photo Elaine Cromie / Chalkbeat)

