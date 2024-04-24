Statehouse policy and politics

Indiana teachers union endorses former state schools chief Jennifer McCormick for governor

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | April 24, 2024, 8:05pm UTC
A woman with medium blond hair stands behind a wooden podium with a person wearing a blue suit and a set of stone stairs in the background.
Jennifer McCormick, a Democrat running for Indiana governor, stands with Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association. The union has endorsed McCormick for governor. (Aleksandra Appleton / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

Indiana’s largest teachers union on Wednesday endorsed former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick for governor, casting her as an experienced voice against policies that have defunded and deprofessionalized public education in the state.

McCormick is the presumptive Democratic nominee preparing to face off against one of six Republican candidates — as well as Libertarian Donald Rainwater — in the November election.

The timing of the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) announcement is notable, because it comes a day after the last scheduled debate for gubernatorial hopefuls in the GOP primary race, and roughly two weeks before the May 7 primary elections. The union did not endorse a gubernatorial candidate in 2020.

More on the 2024 election

Voter guide: 3 Indiana districts are asking voters for funding in the May primary election

Voter guide: Indiana’s GOP candidates for governor give their stances on education

Sample ballot 

McCormick’s emphasis on funding for traditional public education differentiates her from the field of Republican candidates, who champion school choice policies like universal vouchers and the potential expansion of Education Savings Accounts next year. She faces an uphill battle in Indiana, which has been led by Republican governors since 2005. If elected, she would need to work with the Republican supermajority in both chambers of the legislature.

But speaking at a Wednesday media event with the union’s political arm, the Indiana Political Action Committee for Education, McCormick said she would lead with civility and common sense, rather than “chaos and extremism that helps no one.”

Among her priorities, she said she would challenge lawmakers’ moves to divert more money from public schools and oppose depictions of public education as a boogeyman.

“We have 90% of our families at a time of choice that … choose public education, but the funding does not,” McCormick said. “It is the only system that is inclusive, that allows anybody who walks through that door to get educated, and embraces everyone, regardless of color, socioeconomics, who they love, who their parents are married to, and how they identify.”

McCormick is a former teacher, principal, and district superintendent, who in 2016 ran and was elected as a Republican for the state’s top education job against Democratic incumbent Glenda Ritz.

McCormick was the last elected superintendent of public instruction before the office was changed to an appointed one in 2021. That year, she broke with Republicans over issues like standardized testing, and later she announced that she had switched her political affiliation to the Democratic Party.

She is also endorsed by the American Federation of Teachers Indiana.

On Wednesday, she also said that more teachers are leaving the profession because of increasing expectations for them and attacks on what and how they teach. It would be better, she said, to listen to teachers about what would help improve educational attainment.

“They change our curriculum, our instruction, and assessment, and it’s not just to prepare us for a new world, it’s to make trend data confusing so that it makes public education look as bad as it can look,” McCormick said. “We’ve reinvented our high schools three times in the last five years … it causes chaos.”

Speaking in support of McCormick, teacher Stacy Kurdelak said lawmakers’ moves over the years have led to fewer collective bargaining protections for teachers, less funding for schools, and reduced resources for students.

“I have watched positions not be filled when teachers leave, slowly shrinking our staff, leaving my students in our community with less,” she said. “We can do better.”

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Ex-GOP schools chief Jennifer McCormick gets teachers union backing in her bid for governor

McCormick vowed to fight portrayals of public education as a boogeyman, as Indiana Republicans lean into support for school choice.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | Today, 8:05pm UTC
Chicago high school students organize ‘peace talk’ conversations on Israel and Gaza

The student-led group, Chi Youth 4 Justice, organized a series of forums this spring at high schools across the city.

By 
Lindsay Eanet
 | Today, 7:00pm UTC
The rate of Newark teens not in school or working higher than pre-pandemic levels

The rate of Newark youth out of school and without a job is almost double the statewide rate and remains above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | Today, 4:45pm UTC
Chicago’s hyper-local school boards known as LSCs are holding elections. Here’s a guide.

Anyone can vote in these uniquely Chicago elections for representatives to serve on the governing bodies of each public school. Here’s how to participate.

By 
Becky Vevea
 | April 9
A new ‘intellectual diversity’ law for Indiana universities could upend teacher preparation

Supporters of the statute say it will help students by making sure they learn about a variety of viewpoints. Critics argue it will intimidate professors and make prospective teachers less prepared to run classrooms well.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | Today, 11:00am UTC
IPS to form safety task force following School 87 lawsuit over ‘fight club’

The lawsuit alleges that a teacher at George Washington Carver Montessori School 87 encouraged students to attack a 7-year-old fellow student with a disability.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 2:12am UTC