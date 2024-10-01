Five candidates are vying for four open seats on the Beech Grove school board this November.

Four of seven school board seats are up for election at Beech Grove City Schools, a district southeast of Indianapolis with about 3,000 students.

The elected school board members will deal with the effects of an ongoing teacher shortage and recent grade reconfigurations.

The board was under fire in 2023 after member Rick Skirvin allegedly reported three Black students to the superintendent for theft inside a Walgreens, despite having no evidence. Skirvin retired in December amid a defamation lawsuit filed by the students’ families.

In July, parents expressed outrage over an attack on a student at Beech Grove High School by two of his peers, as reported by Fox 59.

In a video of the incident, no teacher or school official appeared to intervene. A district spokesperson said the incident was investigated but did not discuss disciplinary action.

Beech Grove City Schools belongs to the Indiana Literacy Cadre to receive instructional support from the state and get more students reading proficiently. In 2024, 20.7% of third graders in Beech Grove’s Central Elementary School did not pass the IREAD.

This election

Five candidates are running for four open at-large seats this November. The race includes three incumbents.

The elected members will begin their terms on Jan. 1, 2025 and serve through Jan. 1, 2029.

The elected school board will also be involved in implementing laws passed by the state legislature earlier this year. That includes a ban on cellphones in class and a revised reading law, which requires third graders who don’t pass the state literacy exam to be held back.

Who votes and how to vote

Voters who live in the district can cast a vote for all four at-large seats.

Voter registration is underway and ends on Oct. 7. Marion County residents can register to vote online.

Early voting begins on Oct. 8 at the Indianapolis City-County Building at 200 E. Market St. Additional early voting sites can be found online.

On Election Day on Nov. 5, Marion County residents can vote at any of the county’s voting centers, which can be found online.

Meet the candidates

Five candidates, including three incumbents, are vying for four seats on the school board.

April McManus, at large seat

April McManus is currently on the school board, and has served there since 2017, including as president. As a board member, she said the top priority is to take care of students to positively impact them and help with challenges they are facing. She said the district is in a “unique financial situation” due to needing referendums for transportation and capital improvements.

A Beech Grove resident for 24 years, her daughter is a Beech Grove Alumna. McManus works in the Indiana Department of Revenue.

Beth Prindle, at large seat

Beth Prindle is an incumbent candidate who has served on the board for more than three decades. She’s a graduate from Beech Grove High School and so are her four children. Prindle said she is running for re-election to continue to help Beech Grove schools be “the best it can be for the future of our community.” She said that the board is working to be “fiscally responsible” and “setting high expectations for our students.” Prindle works as a preschool teacher.

April Rinks, at large seat

April Rinks, is a regular volunteer at Beech Grove schools and has coached cheerleading at Beech Grove Middle School for five years. She told Chalkbeat that her love for her town and its schools motivated her to run for school board. Rinks said she wants to support the superintendent, advocate for teachers, attract top educators to the district, and continue the district’s educational successes. She’s also passionate about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math for young women and girls.

Rinks has lived in Beech Grove for 16 years. She has three children, two who are district alumni and a current high schooler. Rinks works at the Indiana University School of Medicine as a technologist in the cytogenetic laboratory.

Dennis Wilson II, at large seat

Dennis Wilson II is a self-employed attorney and owner of Elite Casino Productions, a special events company providing casino-themed entertainment, according to his campaign filing. He was also an officer of the Beech Grove Promoters Club, a community service organization.

In an email to Chalkbeat, Wilson said his priorities as a school board member are to improve literacy, promote academic engagement by keeping kids off their phones during school, and encourage lifelong learning.

Tara Wolf, at large seat

Tara Wolf, is an incumbent school board member who has served on the board since 2022. In an email to Chalkbeat, she said her priorities are school safety, communication, and responsible spending. She said the district’s biggest challenge is its budget, due to property tax caps. Wolf also said she wants to support superintendent Laura Hammack in the effort to improve the district’s academic standing in Marion County.

Wolf works at Midwest Communications Group, a campaign consulting firm.

MJ Slaby oversees Chalkbeat Indiana’s coverage as bureau chief. Contact her at mslaby@chalkbeat.org.