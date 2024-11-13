Deandra Thompson defeated two challengers in the 2024 election for IPS school board. Now, she could start her new role as a board member early.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

Deandra Thompson will likely start her tenure on the Indianapolis Public Schools Board of School Commissioners roughly six weeks early.

The IPS board announced Wednesday that it plans to appoint Thompson to fill the vacancy on the board left by Kenneth Allen, who was selected and sworn in as Center Township constable last week after losing the school board election.

Allen resigned from the school board after becoming constable, a role that was vacant. Constables are elected by each township in Indiana to serve legal papers and act as a bailiff for the state’s small claims courts.

Thompson, who runs a STEM-based pre-kindergarten and was endorsed by charter school-friendly nonprofits, was already slated to replace Allen on the board in January after winning the election for an at-large seat on the board. Thompson won with 56% of the vote compared to Allen’s roughly 22% and Carrie Harris’ 22% of the vote, per unofficial results.

Deandra Thompson (Image courtesy of Deandra Thompson)

“This decision reflects our commitment to upholding the values and choices expressed by our constituents, ensuring that their perspectives continue to guide the district’s work,” the IPS school board said in a news release about plans to appoint Thompson.

The race for this seat was the most crowded school board election for a single school board seat in Marion County with three candidates. Allen, who was the IPS board’s vice president, was also the only incumbent running for re-election.

IPS board policy requires remaining board members to fill the vacant seat within 30 days, and board members plan to vote on the appointment at the action session on Thursday, Nov. 21. To pass, four of the six current board members must approve.

Thompson said she is looking forward to getting a head start on the board.

“I really am excited about this opportunity,” she told Chalkbeat on Wednesday. “I really feel like my years of being in the community, building schools, learning from families, listening to families, collaborating with organizations has really taken me to this point, to bring it all full circle.”

Newly elected board members Gayle Cosby, Allissa Impink, and Ashley Thomas will start their four-year terms in January.

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Marion County schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.

MJ Slaby oversees Chalkbeat Indiana’s coverage as bureau chief. Contact MJ at mslaby@chalkbeat.org.