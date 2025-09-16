Sherry Jackson has taught science at North Central High School for 23 years. She blends science and lifelong skills in her zoology class.

When Sherry Jackson teaches zoology at North Central High School, many of the lessons are ones she did when she took the course for the first time at Indiana University.

Students do behavior studies, memorize more than 120 birds that live in Indiana, perform dissections, and take timed exams — all similar to the lessons Jackson did as a college student.

She remembers thinking she could never memorize so many animals by sight, and the feeling of accomplishment when she eventually did. And she said the timed exams are an opportunity for her to get to know her students and their interests.

“Zoology is just amazing to me,” Jackson said. “To see the similarities and differences from one animal to the next and compare those to humans, how could your curiosity not be sparked?

This year marks Jackson’s 23rd year as a teacher at the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township’s North Central High School, where she teaches anatomy and physiology in addition to zoology. And she said she considers the school her home, filled with educators who care deeply and who are always learning.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

How and when did you decide to become a teacher?

I can remember as far back as kindergarten playing teacher. My mother was heavily involved in the PTO at my brother’s school, and she would bring home old or used school books. I used them to teach my dolls and any friends who came to visit. I even tried teaching my brother, though he wasn’t a fan. Once I got into elementary school, I often found myself helping my peers. I guess the calling started early.

I originally went to college with the intention of becoming a doctor. I majored in biology at Indiana University Bloomington and was in my final semesters when I started having recurring dreams about my future. I had even taken the Medical College Admission Test and begun looking at medical schools, but in these dreams, I never saw myself as the doctor — only as the instructor teaching future doctors. That dream stayed with me. After graduating in 1993 with a degree in biology, I entered the teaching program at IU and never looked back.

How did you become interested in and start teaching zoology?

Life sciences in general are absolutely fascinating to me, but zoology was by far my favorite course in college. That class sparked my curiosity more than any other. I got to learn about animals that I had never seen or heard of and I was challenged with learning extensive amounts of information.

When I came to North Central in 2003, zoology wasn’t available to teach. As the new teacher, I was assigned Physical Science (now called Integrated Chemistry and Physics) and Biology.

A few years later, the department chair and my mentor, Mr. Charlie Russell, approached me about taking on zoology. The moment he asked, I was thrilled. I’ve been teaching zoology ever since, and I love it.

What’s your favorite zoology lesson to teach, and why?

It’s hard to narrow down because I love everything about zoology. We’ve designed the course to be very laboratory-intensive — students spend two to five days each week in the lab.

If I had to choose, my favorite unit is Chondrichthyes — the cartilaginous fishes such as sharks. It’s our first major dissection and allows students to compare the anatomy of sharks with that of mammals. I love watching students work at their own pace, explore in depth, and make real-world connections between shark anatomy and their own. The excitement and sense of accomplishment they feel by the end of the unit is contagious.

What impact does studying zoology make on students?

I’m a huge proponent of teaching lifelong skills, and I’m fortunate to do that through science. Most of my students won’t major in zoology or work with animals, but they will leave my class knowing how to read and follow directions, stay organized, work independently and in teams, and — most importantly — think critically.

Some of my former students have gone on to become doctors, dentists, nurses, teachers, and more. I like to think I played a small role in helping them develop the skills they needed to succeed. Nothing makes me happier than when a former student comes back to thank me. That’s the best feeling in the world.

What was your experience with school and how does it affect your work today?

I’ve been around long enough to see many “new” ways to educate students come and go. Often, these so-called innovations don’t last. I consider myself a bit “old school,” and I firmly believe many traditional methods are still the best. The methods I use are from the time I spent in both high school and college.

I emphasize reading — students in my classes use textbooks. I believe in pencil-to-paper work because it builds stronger neural connections. I also stress multimodal instruction, exposing students to new material in multiple ways.

At the same time, I see myself as a Montessori-inspired teacher. My motto is: “The mind cannot forget what the hands have learned.” Hands-on learning is at the core of what I do. In my classroom, it’s always “go, go, go” and “do, do, do.” We don’t just sit at computers all day — we do science. Some students transfer in from schools where they’ve never done lab work, and I find that unconscionable. My entire education revolved around hands-on learning and I continued this practice in my own classroom.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and how have you put it into practice?

The best advice I’ve received is: Maintain high expectations and always be consistent with students.

When I talk to new teachers, I always give them this advice. Younger teachers really struggle with the consistency aspect and that can get them into trouble. Gray areas in rules and expectations can really stress out teachers so I learned to be as consistent and hold high expectations with everything I do in the classroom when students are involved.

At first, some students mistake high expectations for being strict or even mean. But once they understand how much I value education, they realize I hold them accountable because I believe in them. I make a point to let them know when I’m disappointed, but I also celebrate their successes. Even rare students who don’t earn the credit in my class grow in meaningful ways, and witnessing that growth is the greatest accomplishment of all.

MJ Slaby oversees Chalkbeat Indiana’s coverage as bureau chief. Contact MJ at mslaby@chalkbeat.org.