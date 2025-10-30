Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

The Indianapolis Public Schools board approved the sale of the John Marshall school building for $350,000 at its meeting on Thursday.

The sale of a 16-acre portion of the 40-acre John Marshall campus marks the end of the district’s history with the school, which first opened in 1968 as a high school on the Far Eastside. The building was last used for a middle school, which closed permanently in 2018. It’s unclear what plan that the purchaser, Ayesha Investments LLC, has for the building.

The sale is contingent on the district successfully petitioning the city to rezone the land for commercial use.

The city is working with Indy Parks on an effort to incorporate another roughly 14-acre part of the campus into the Grassy Creek Regional Park master plan. In addition, a task force is considering plans for a separate lot of roughly eight acres that includes over 400 parking spaces.

As part of the sale agreement, Ayesha Investments will have an exclusive license to use those parking spaces.

