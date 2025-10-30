Indianapolis Public Schools

IPS school board approves sale of John Marshall building for $350,000

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | October 30, 2025, 11:04pm UTC
A large stone school building outside on a bright, sunny day.
John Marshall Middle School before it closed in 2018. (Dylan Peers McCoy / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

The Indianapolis Public Schools board approved the sale of the John Marshall school building for $350,000 at its meeting on Thursday.

The sale of a 16-acre portion of the 40-acre John Marshall campus marks the end of the district’s history with the school, which first opened in 1968 as a high school on the Far Eastside. The building was last used for a middle school, which closed permanently in 2018. It’s unclear what plan that the purchaser, Ayesha Investments LLC, has for the building.

The sale is contingent on the district successfully petitioning the city to rezone the land for commercial use.

The city is working with Indy Parks on an effort to incorporate another roughly 14-acre part of the campus into the Grassy Creek Regional Park master plan. In addition, a task force is considering plans for a separate lot of roughly eight acres that includes over 400 parking spaces.

As part of the sale agreement, Ayesha Investments will have an exclusive license to use those parking spaces.

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Here are the goals Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero met and missed in his performance evaluation

Superintendent Alex Marrero earned 73.5 points out of a possible 100 on his evaluation, which the school board approved Thursday.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 1:53am UTC
Chicago school board approves pension payment to the city — if extra tax dollars come through

The agreement makes the payment contingent on receiving $552.4 million in surplus tax funds proposed by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

By 
Mila Koumpilova
 | Today, 12:29am UTC
Here’s how IPS will use proceeds from the sale of artwork that used to be in school buildings

The sale of 148 pieces of fine art, which have been kept in storage, will fund a roughly $1 million endowment for arts education

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 12:26am UTC
Indianapolis Public Schools approves sale of John Marshall school building

The school board vote on Thursday marks the end of a yearslong attempt to dispose of the facility, which opened as a high school in 1968 but also served as a middle school.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | October 30
Philly has a severe teacher shortage. Could better opportunities for high schoolers help?

To address Philadelphia’s severe teacher shortage, educators and advocates want to inspire more high schoolers to go into the field through hands-on opportunities.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | October 30
NYC school bus companies sign 30-day emergency contract, averting commute chaos (for now)

School bus companies sign a 30-day contract extension with the city Thursday evening. Students will have buses for their commute on Monday.

By 
Ananya Chetia
 | October 30