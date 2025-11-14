Teresa Francart, who teaches English as a new language, works with fifth graders at Lew Wallace Elementary School 107 in 2024. The IPS school is one of dozens that would be impacted if district borders were to change to include only Center Township.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

Shrinking Indianapolis Public Schools down to the boundaries of Center Township would be a politically challenging feat requiring the consent of at least seven neighboring township school districts to adopt a change affecting over 10,000 students.

IPS school board members have floated the idea as a potential solution to budget woes as the district grapples with a loss of students and a state law requiring more property tax dollars to go to charter schools instead of IPS. The solution surfaced just one month before the state-mandated Indianapolis Local Education Alliance submits recommendations to state lawmakers on how IPS and charters can share transportation and building resources.

If done today, reducing IPS boundaries to only include Center Township — bordered by 38th Street to the north, Emerson Avenue to the east, Troy Avenue to the south, and Belmont Avenue to the west — would remove 47 district and charter schools from IPS borders. It would also shrink the area for the district to draw property tax funds from. District borders currently include most of Center Township at the heart of Marion County, but also reach into seven surrounding townships.

Board members have stressed that the move is not something they would consider without seeking community input. But IPS parents have already expressed concerns, decrying the instability it would bring to an already unstable district that recently closed schools and reorganized grade levels as a part of a right-sizing attempt that began in 2023.

The move would likely require IPS to follow a detailed process outlined in state law mandating buy-in from multiple school districts.

There is a host of other factors to consider, including what state lawmakers might think, said Philip Downs of the Franks School of Education at Trine University.

“The other side of this coin is you, right now, have a legislature who is fine just running roughshod over what the existing codes are and is willing to pass new codes to make things happen quickly,” Downs said.

Changing school district boundaries: What state law says

Reducing IPS to Center Township could mean that surrounding townships annex the parts of IPS that extend into the boundaries of five surrounding townships.

Those areas currently encompass 22 district schools and eight charter schools in the district’s Innovation Network, which collectively enrolled roughly 11,700 students last year, according to state enrollment records. Six of those charters use district buildings.

State law governing IPS has an annexation provision that would require the adoption of a resolution by both the district losing land and the district gaining land. That resolution could allow for students attending school in the annexed area to continue attending school in the district that is losing land.

But voters living within the district set to lose land could object in court by filing a remonstrance — a type of formal opposition.

State law requires the annexing district to assume the obligation for buildings located in the territory it acquires.

Other logistics would have to be ironed out — including what would happen to those charter schools located in IPS buildings as part of their Innovation Network contracts with the district.

Although surrounding township districts could receive more property taxes by acquiring more land, Downs said that township leaders may need to consider the cost of maintaining any acquired buildings.

“The big question is going to be: Is the ground they’re getting from IPS going to help them or hurt them even further?” Downs said, noting that it would likely take years to get this kind of solution sorted out.

Would township districts want IPS land and schools?

It’s unclear whether impacted township districts would be interested in taking IPS territory.

Seven townships — Lawrence, Wayne, Washington, Warren, Pike, Decatur, and Perry — have land that is within IPS boundaries.

In a statement, a Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township spokesperson said the district “has not been part of any conversation, committee work, or formal discussion regarding this matter.”

“Additionally, we have not received any formal proposal from Indianapolis Public Schools on the redrawing of district boundaries,” spokesperson Dana Altmeyer said in an email. “Our focus remains on serving the students and families of Lawrence Township.”

The remaining townships did not immediately respond to a request for comment by deadline.

What could happen next for IPS boundaries?

IPS board member Ashley Thomas said that she personally does not believe shrinking the district’s boundaries would solve its challenges, and does not think the board would push for it. But she stressed that the board values community input on the option, and would want to hear from people who do think it is a good solution.

“Everybody’s got different opinions,” she said. “It’s important for us as a board to have these conversations and find the alignment.”

Your shortcut to navigating Marion County's public schools Whether you're an educator, parent, or informed taxpayer, our free daily newsletter is for you. Get everything you need to know about Indy's public schools in 3 minutes — sign up today. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

The IPS school board meets for its regular action session on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. at 120 E. Walnut St. The ILEA’s next meeting is on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at a location to be determined..

Any agreement between IPS and other districts could ultimately be undone by state lawmakers, who often craft legislation specifically about Indianapolis.

“When it comes to Marion County,” Downs said, “I never underestimate the General Assembly’s desire to want to dip their fingers into it.”

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.