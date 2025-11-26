Statehouse policy and politicsLeadership & ManagementInnovation schools

Here’s when the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance will meet next

By 
MJ Slaby
 | November 26, 2025, 5:38pm UTC
The Indianapolis Local Education Alliance will meet Dec. 3 to work on its suggestions for the future of city schools. The group must finalize their recommendations by the end of 2025. (Doug McSchooler for Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

The Indianapolis Education Alliance will meet Dec. 3 to narrow down possible recommendations for changing who oversees schools and how school buildings and buses are managed.

The meeting is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the public assembly room of the City County Building, said Shaina Cavazos, director of the mayor’s Office of Education Innovation.

ILEA members acknowledged at their last meeting that in order to recommend changes to building and transportation management — the main task assigned to them by state lawmakers — they need to address school oversight. The group heard four options for doing so, including ones that would drastically limit the power of the elected board for Indianapolis Public Schools.

On Dec. 3, the ILEA is expected to go over the options for how to change the management of facilities, transportation, and school oversight, and narrow them down. The alliance could decide to not pick one of the presented options, and instead combine elements to create a new option, or choose something entirely different, ILEA consultant Michael O’Connor previously told Chalkbeat.

A majority of alliance members told Chalkbeat that they don’t yet have a preferred option for how to change school oversight. However, multiple members said they are considering appointed board members for schools, as well as reducing the number of charter authorizers. Other members, however, support elected school boards.

After the meeting, the ILEA will host public input sessions on the transportation, facilities, and governance models that the group likes best, before voting on its final recommendations to city and state leaders on Dec. 17.

The time and location of that meeting has not yet been announced.

Give the ILEA your feedback on the options for governance, transportation, and facilities from the November meeting here. You can also send general feedback to the ILEA by emailing ILEA@indy.gov.

Chalkbeat reporter Amelia Pak-Harvey contributed to this article.

MJ Slaby oversees Chalkbeat Indiana’s coverage as bureau chief. Contact MJ at mslaby@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Newark students demand a seat at the table to solve big problems

A coalition of Newark students wants to work with school board members to fix problems tied to student mental health and crumbling school buildings.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | Today, 6:14pm UTC
Newark school board member says León’s contract extension sets ‘dangerous’ precedent

Board member David Daughety requested a second legal opinion on the contract extension procedure but was told the matter is closed.

By 
Carly Sitrin
 | Today, 5:59pm UTC
What big changes could come to Indianapolis schools? This meeting will give us an idea.

The Indianapolis Local Education Alliance is meeting Dec. 3 to start narrowing down recommendations for changing who runs schools.

By 
MJ Slaby
 | Today, 5:38pm UTC
A Philly violence prevention program didn’t return to most of its schools this fall. Here’s why.

The Safe Path program puts trained adults on and off school campuses to defuse fights and keep students safe in local neighborhoods.

By 
Sammy Caiola
 | Today, 4:16pm UTC
Community college enrollment among older students ticks up

Colorado’s community colleges have rebounded since the pandemic, with the most gains among dual-enrolled high school students. But the state also reported enrollment gains among older students.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 3:11am UTC
ILEA members weigh in on who should govern IPS, charter schools

The 4 governance options unveiled at the group’s recent meeting range from a fully elected IPS school board to a fully appointed one.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 11:00am UTC