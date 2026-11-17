The Indiana State Capitol building. The nationwide blue wave has changed the state General Assembly and could affect education policy in the 2027 legislative session.

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The beginning of the 2027 legislative session in Indiana looks different than many expected just a short time ago.

A national blue wave has dramatically reshaped the makeup of the Indiana House of Representatives, including a key committee responsible for hearing education bills. Combined with what lawmakers describe as a focus on affordability, the political realignment of the General Assembly could signal a new direction for education policy, including bipartisan support for funding early learning.

“Just a few weeks ago, I think many of us expected an entirely different lay of the land,” said newly elected House Speaker Rep. Ben Smaltz, an Auburn Republican, in Organization Day remarks on Tuesday that encouraged bipartisan collaboration. “The makeup of this chamber may be different, but our responsibility remains the same.”

The next legislative session will be a long session in which the legislature must pass a two-year state budget, including funding for K-12 schools. Spirits going into this budget session are significantly higher than in the 2025 session, when the state faced a revenue shortfall and a Medicaid deficit. Advocates hope to use this momentum to win increased funding for special education costs.

Lawmakers can begin filing bills now through deadlines in January, which is when committee meetings begin.

Here’s what we can expect in 2027.

‘All of the above’ strategy expected on childcare

In a departure from past years, Republican leaders at Tuesday’s Indiana Chamber of Commerce legislative preview voiced support for additional funding for childcare.

They’re following the lead of Gov. Mike Braun, who allocated $200 million in one-time funding to clear the waitlist for Childcare and Development Fund vouchers earlier this year. Since then, the waitlist has dropped from 41,175 children in May to 9,006 as of the end of October, according to data from the governor’s office.

Advocates for increased access to childcare like the Indiana Chamber want to see lawmakers sustain that level of funding in the next budget. Indiana Democrats have previously proposed a statewide preschool program.

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Smaltz said there would be room for childcare in the next budget, framing it as a matter of affordability and access to jobs. The new leader of the Senate, Sen. Chris Garten, said Republican lawmakers also want to see more deregulation of childcare programs in order to help providers add more seats.

“We need to give parents options,” Smaltz said. “It’s a big space with a lot of opportunity, and it’s going to be an all of the above strategy.”

Without additional funding in the upcoming budget, the children and families who have gained access to the program this year would likely lose it again, said Justin Armstrong, CEO of At Your School, a nonprofit provider of before- and after-school care at school sites. Armstrong said he also hopes lawmakers address reimbursement rates for providers, which the state recently lowered.

Together, both steps would provide more consistency to childcare providers, who could in turn add more seats, he said.

“In an industry where you have a 2 percent margin, a 10-to-12 percent swing in public funding is backbreaking,” he said.

Armstrong said deregulation should not lower the quality of care children receive, but that there’s room for smarter regulation of how programs operate. One example he cited is hand sanitizer, which must be kept out of reach at childcare centers, but is commonly found at school sites, potentially leading to an infraction for childcare programs that operate in the same space.

Lawmakers may also look to expand the tri-share model of childcare funding, in which parents, employers, and the state share the costs of childcare. But Senate Minority Leader Sen. Shelli Yoder, a Bloomington Democrat, cautioned against investing more money in these programs before investigating why employers aren’t using them more.

Republicans don’t commit to big K-12 funding increase

There was less agreement among caucus leaders about funding for K-12 education, which makes up about half of the state budget and draws significant debate over the course of a budget session.

Voters showed during the election earlier this month that they support funding their public schools, said House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, a Fort Wayne Democrat, with 26 of a record 38 property tax referendums passing. He said the state should “fully fund” public schools.

That should include addressing pay for both new and veteran teachers, said Yoder.

But Republican leaders were noncommittal about a major increase in funding for schools. Garten said lawmakers have made “historic investments” in education funding over the past several budgets, adding, “that’ll be a conversation during this budget as well.”

Schools’ spending decisions may come under scrutiny this session, too: Smaltz and other lawmakers have highlighted the $748 million in annual interest payments that Indiana schools make for bond-funded construction projects. Schools typically use these funds for repairs and renovation projects.

Apart from an increase in base funding, education advocates and districts like Indianapolis Public Schools have called for lawmakers to allocate more money to special education. IPS leaders have said the district needs around $24 million to cover the gap between what services cost and how much the state provides.

IPS is also advocating for lawmakers to change the complexity formula — a system for providing more funding to students from low-income and foster families — to include English language learner students, too.

Lawmakers could consider legislation on math education

The two committees that incubate education bills will have significant changes next year. More Democrats will sit on the House Education Committee this year, while several prominent Republicans who sat on the committee lost reelection.

The House Education Committee will now be chaired by Rep. Jake Teshka, a North Liberty Republican, after former chair Bob Behning lost his reelection bid. Teshka has authored several significant education proposals in the past, including tighter cell phone restrictions in 2026, and a failed bill that would have dissolved IPS in 2025.

He also previously authored a bill focused on math education, which lawmakers could focus on in 2027. In comments to Chalkbeat, Behning said he had been working on such language with the Indiana Department of Education ahead of the next session.

Meanwhile, the Senate has split its education committees in two: one to consider K-12 bills chaired by Richmond Sen. Jeff Raatz, and another for higher education bills chaired by Sen. Greg Goode of Terre Haute.

Greater scrutiny on higher education could be a “double-edged sword,” said Yoder. In recent sessions, lawmakers have passed controversial changes to higher education meant to bolster conservative views on college campuses, but which critics say overreaches into classrooms.

The House is expected to reconvene Jan. 11 and the Senate on Jan. 19.

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org.