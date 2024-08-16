To help offset back-to-school costs, local groups in Newark are giving away free supplies to families.

The end of summer means thousands of Newark students are getting ready to head back to school.

The return to classes also means students need supplies such as pencils, notebooks, and backpacks. But paying for new school supplies can have a significant financial impact on some families. This year, the National Retail Federation estimates that parents of children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $874 on clothes, shoes, and other supplies.

To help offset some of those back-to-school costs, local groups in Newark are giving away free haircuts, backpacks, helmets, and other supplies. Here’s a list of back-to-school events happening this month.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: KIPP Newark Collegiate Academy, 129 Littleton Ave, Newark, NJ 07103

Time: Breakfast at 11 a.m. Program and activities at 11 a.m. Giveaways at 12 p.m.

Former city council candidate Chigozie Onyema and the Maroon Project in Newark are hosting a free breakfast and school supply giveaway for city students. Every child who attends will receive a free book and bookbag and families can enter a raffle to win gift cards for school uniforms while supplies last. Community members can also donate supplies to students through the group’s Amazon Wishlist page.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: Allen AME Church, 56 19th Ave, Newark, NJ 07103

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Allen AME Church will give away food, backpacks, and other school supplies and is open to everyone in the community. The event will feature entertainment, face painting, and a bounce house for kids. For more information call: 973-373-7753

Saturday, Aug. 17

Where: Urban League, 508 Central Avenue, Newark, NJ 07107

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Essentially From The Heart and The Mommy Connection are giving away school supplies and providing games and food. The event is open to all Newark residents.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Where: Hawkins Street School, 8 Hawkins St, Newark, NJ 07105

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Newark Public Schools is hosting a back-to-school kick-off event where families can apply for free lunch for students and after-school programs. The event will also offer free school supplies for city students while supplies last.

Friday, Aug. 23

Where: Newark Police Department 7th Precinct, 159 N 10th St, Newark, NJ, 07107

Time: 12:30 pm. to 4:30 p.m

The Eric Muñoz Trauma Center at University Hospital is hosting the Back to School Bike Rodeo.

The event will feature a safety and health fair that offers helmet fittings, ambulance tours, sidewalk CPR demonstrations, and bike safety tips. Families will also receive free school supplies, refreshments, and more.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Where: Nat Turner Park 251-289 18th Avenue, Newark, NJ 07108

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bless A Bag will host a free backpack and school supply giveaway offering food, snacks, and activities for kids.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Where: Southward: 98 Rose Terrace, Newark, NJ 07108

Westward: 373 South 19th Street, Newark, NJ, off of South Orange Ave

Time: Southward: 2 to 5 p.m. Westward: 3 p.m.

Helping Handz Inc. and Creative Minds Daycare are giving away more than 250 bookbags filled with school supplies to students. The book bag drives will be held in Newark’s West and South wards.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Where: FOCUS, 441 Broad Street, Newark, NJ 07102

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m

FOCUS will be hosting a back-to-school celebration and school supply distribution. The event will feature games, giveaways, live music, and more.

Friday, Aug. 30

Where: Vailsburg Park, Oraton Parkway Side

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m

The Vailsburg Park Community Conservancy, Essex County, and other organizations are hosting a bookbag giveaway event that includes free haircuts, food, and activities for kids.

Friday, Aug. 30

Where: 84 Clinton Place, Newark, NJ 07108

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Leaders for Life, Brookline Sports + Brookline Sports Outreach, and Mr. Urban Sports are giving away free haircuts and backpacks to Newark students. For more information, call 908-455-1734.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Where: Peshine Avenue School Playground, 433 Peshine Ave., Newark, NJ 07112

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Frierson Foundation and Changing Paths are hosting their annual back-to-school bookbag and supply giveaway while supplies last. Contact Mr. Armstrong at 201-577-4396 or Mr. Frierson at 973-207-6507 for more information.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Where: Ivy Hill Park, 5 Manor Dr., Newark, NJ 07106

Time: 4 p.m.

The Girls Live, Love, Laugh organization founded by Newark Public Schools board member Allison James-Frison will be giving away school supplies to city students. The event was rescheduled to Aug. 31 due to expected weather conditions.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Where: Ahavas Sholom Synagogue, 145 Broadway, Newark, NJ 07104

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ahavas Sholom Synagogue will host a school supply giveaway day filled with activities for students and the community. All Newark students are welcome and families must RSVP on the Eventbrite page.

Jessie Gómez is a reporter for Chalkbeat Newark, covering public education in the city. Contact Jessie at jgomez@chalkbeat.org.