El Houcin Houssam was always fascinated by mathematics and thought he would take his number skills into the financial services industry.

But it turned out it wasn’t the business of numbers that fascinated him.

“I realized that what truly motivated me wasn’t working with numbers in a business setting,” said Houssam, a math teacher at West Side High School in Newark. “It was helping others understand and appreciate math.”

Now in his sixth year of teaching, Houssam has been named the 2024-25 Essex County Teacher of the Year, cited for helping his students pursue careers in science, engineering, and math.

Houssam’s recognition was celebrated on Feb. 28 at the Montclair State University College for Education and Engaged Learning’s annual Evening of Gratitude Dinner. In addition to teaching Algebra 2 and AP Calculus AB, Houssam serves as an advisor for the school’s debate club, where he encourages students to “embrace challenges” and build empathy.

He recently spoke with Chalkbeat about the personal finance lesson he loves to teach, his own experience as an English language learner, and his advice for high school debaters.

What was your reaction to being named the 2024-25 Essex County Teacher of the Year? What does this recognition mean to you?

It was a mix of excitement, gratitude, and a little disbelief. Teaching is something I put my heart into every day, so to be recognized in this way felt really special.

This recognition means a lot to me, not just as a personal achievement, but because it highlights the hard work of all teachers who go above and beyond for their students. It’s a reminder that the impact we make in the classroom is seen and valued. More than anything, it motivates me to continue growing as an educator and to use this platform to advocate for my students and fellow teachers.

How and when did you decide to become a teacher? What interested you about mathematics?

I didn’t always know I wanted to be a teacher. In fact, my journey into education wasn’t a straight path. I originally studied Mathematics of Finance, thinking I would go into the financial industry. But over time, I realized that what truly motivated me wasn’t working with numbers in a business setting — it was helping others understand and appreciate math.

The turning point came when I started tutoring at Essex County College. That’s where I realized the joy and impact of helping students truly understand difficult concepts. I saw how much of a difference I could make in someone’s confidence and understanding. That’s when I decided to pursue teaching and earned my Master of Arts in Teaching.

Mathematics has always fascinated me because it’s like a universal language. It’s logical, structured, and yet, so creative. I love how math connects to real life, from the patterns in nature to the way businesses operate. But what really drew me in was the challenge — there’s always a problem to solve, and I enjoy guiding students to find solutions in their own way.

What is your favorite lesson to teach and why?

One of my favorite lessons to teach is exponential functions, especially when exploring compound interest. I love this lesson because it connects math to real-life situations that students can relate to, like saving money, investing, and understanding how loans work.

It’s always rewarding to see students realize how powerful math is beyond the classroom. When they grasp how small investments can grow over time or how interest rates affect debt, it sparks curiosity and deeper discussions about financial responsibility. Plus, I enjoy showing them that math isn’t just about numbers — it’s about making informed decisions that impact their future.

As the debate club advisor, what advice do you have for your students?

As the debate club advisor, my biggest advice to my students is to always be prepared, stay open-minded, and listen just as much as they speak. A strong debater isn’t just someone who argues well but someone who understands different perspectives and responds with logic, evidence, and confidence.

I also encourage them to embrace challenges. Some debates will be tough, and they might have to argue a position they don’t personally agree with — that’s where real growth happens. It teaches critical thinking, empathy, and the ability to adapt under pressure.

Tell us about your own experience with school and how it affects your work today.

As a student, I faced challenges, especially learning in a new language after moving to the U.S. from Morocco. My native language is Arabic, and I also speak French. Learning English as my third language was definitely a challenge, but it also gave me a unique perspective on the struggles that many students face when learning something new.

I know what it’s like to struggle, to feel out of place, and to work hard to catch up. But I also know the impact of great teachers — those who saw my potential, believed in me, and pushed me to succeed.

That experience drives me to be that kind of teacher for my students. I focus on building relationships, creating a supportive classroom, and making math accessible to all learners. I want my students to know that challenges don’t define them. Their effort, resilience, and willingness to learn do.

What’s something happening in the community that affects what goes on inside your classroom?

Many of my students face obstacles like food insecurity, housing instability, and limited access to academic resources outside of school, which impact their focus, attendance, and engagement in learning.

How do you take care of yourself when you’re not at work?

I take care of myself by staying active and spending time outdoors. I love playing soccer and going on hikes — it helps me clear my mind and stay energized. Traveling is also a big part of my life because it allows me to experience new cultures and perspectives, which I bring back into my teaching.

Beyond that, I make time for family and friends, which keeps me grounded. Teaching can be demanding, so I try to find balance by doing things that bring me joy and help me recharge.

