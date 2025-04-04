Summer programs are available to all students living in Newark and includes enrichment activities, specialized programs for high schoolers, and mandatory academic programs.

Newark families can now apply to Newark Public Schools’ free summer programs for students in elementary, middle, and high school.

Registration for summer programs began on April 1 and closes on May 16. Summer programs will begin on June 30 and end on Aug. 1.

Summer programs are available to all students living in Newark and include a combination of enrichment activities, specialized programs for high schoolers, and mandatory academic programs based on student attendance, grades, and state test scores.

Similar to last year, the district will continue to offer extended hours until 6 p.m. for enrichment programs, which are provided by teachers and community-based organizations.

Summer programs, which remain the same as last year’s, provide support to students needing additional help in math and reading, and also offer accelerated courses and post-high school planning for students. Summer classes are also available to English language learners and students with disabilities.

This year, the programs will take place at 15 elementary schools and 11 high schools across Newark.

Those who are Newark residents but were not enrolled in a public school this year are also eligible to attend, depending on availability.

Then there are summer programs some students are required to attend. Last week, Superintendent Roger León said it is crucial for students who require extra support throughout the school year to attend mandatory summer school. Students who are required to attend summer school have already been enrolled by the district.

How do families apply?

Newark families can apply by visiting the district’s summer programs website and selecting the program their child wishes to attend.

Parents of students who are required to attend mandatory summer school were notified during parent-teacher conferences on Feb. 13. If a parent has travel plans or questions about the mandatory program, they can contact their child’s teacher or school principal, León said.

After applications close on May 16, families will be notified on June 2 about their acceptance into the program.

Summer programming starts with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. The district’s mandatory summer school sessions will be held between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. with lunch at noon. Enrichment programs and activities through the district’s Summer Quest program will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with dinner included. Students can attend in the morning, afternoon, or the full day, León said.

Who must attend Newark’s mandatory summer school?

Students must attend mandatory summer school classes if they are failing in English language arts and math, did not pass the English language arts or math portions of the state test, and were absent more than 10% of the school year.

The extra instruction provided to students over the summer is meant to refine basic skills in English language arts and math, said León last week.

“If a student is doing well in our school, then they shouldn’t be failing on the state test,” said León during March’s school board meeting.

In 2023, the district identified about 10,000 students who needed mandatory summer school that year, due in part to the delayed release of state test scores in 2022.

Although no state mandate requires students to attend a mandatory summer program, the district may not promote a student to the next grade if they do not attend summer school or have certain privileges revoked, León added.

Elementary students who do not attend within the first three days of programming may lose their seats. After their third unexcused absence, they will be dismissed from their mandatory program, according to the district’s summer programs brochure.

What are other summer programs?

The district is also offering a kindergarten bootcamp program for preschoolers transitioning into the next grade this fall. Students will receive instruction focused on English language arts, literacy, math, science, approaches to learning, and social emotional and health development.

Students in grades 3-5 can also apply for the summer visual and performing arts academy, an arts-focused enrichment program that guides students through dance, musical theatre, and visual arts. The five-week Summer Visual & Performing Arts Academy takes place at Rafael Hernandez School and includes field trip experiences.

High school students can also apply to other programs such as the Future Business Leaders Program, a work-based learning initiative offering summer internships to the district’s career and technical education students. Students in the Montclair Teacher Academy will participate in their program at Montclair State.

A full list of programs offered can be found in the district’s summer learning brochure.

Programs for English language learners, students with disabilities

Students with disabilities can also apply for the Elementary Extended School Year program, focusing on maintaining skills developed throughout the school year. The program provides instruction based on the student’s Individualized Education Plan goals and addresses academics, instruction, social skills, emotional support, and communication skills.

But the district’s office of special education says not all students with IEPs are eligible for summer services. Child Study Team members assess each student by looking at a student’s risk of losing skills and knowledge during the summer break, according to the district’s office of special education. They also look at how long it might take a student to regain those skills lost over the break.

If a student is denied a spot, a parent can appeal.

Additionally, English language learners in elementary and high school can apply to programs to support their language skills. The Newcomers High School Summer Program is designed to support high school students who have recently arrived in the country. This program will be offered at Central, East Side, Malcolm X Shabazz, and Technology high schools, according to the district’s summer programs brochure.

Jessie Gómez is a reporter for Chalkbeat Newark, covering public education in the city. Contact Jessie at jgomez@chalkbeat.org.