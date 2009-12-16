First Person

$4.50

By 
Ruben Brosbe
 | December 16, 2009, 7:04pm UTC

There’s an array of differences between a high-need school like the one I teach in, and a better-off school in the suburbs or the Upper West Side. But it’s often the simple, minor details that bring the juxtaposition into focus.

For example, the field trip the third grade has planned to the Bronx Botanical Gardens. The school’s subsidizing the cost for the kids, so each only has to pay $4.50. Still, I cringed giving them only a week’s notice to turn it in, knowing it may be impossible for some of them. We’re all feeling acutely aware of the economy these days, but it’s still hard to grasp the reality of a situation where $4.50 isn’t readily available. It’s a humbling reminder of the world my students inhabit outside of the community I’ve tried to create in my classroom.

About our First Person series:

First Person is where Chalkbeat features personal essays by educators, students, parents, and others trying to improve public education. Read our submission guidelines here.

The Latest
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson asks CPS CEO Pedro Martinez to resign. Martinez says no, sources say.

The Chicago Board of Education can ultimately decide to keep Martinez or fire him.

By 
Reema Amin
,
Mila Koumpilova
and
Becky Vevea
 | Today, 8:31pm UTC
Colorado attorney general announces $50,000 grants to help schools cut student cell phone use

The grants will be funded with money from the state’s $31.7 million lawsuit settlement with Juul.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | Today, 8:30pm UTC
Philadelphia principals tell Board of Education why their schools should not be closed

With closures on the table, Philly principals defend their schools before Board of Education.

By 
Dale Mezzacappa
 | Today, 3:52pm UTC
Explaining CPS: What to know about students’ academic performance in Chicago Public Schools

Chicago’s Board of Education oversees policies that can impact how well students do in school. Academic performance has improved at CPS over the past three decades, but there is vast room for improvement.

By 
Reema Amin
 | Today, 10:00am UTC
‘Beloved’ and five other library books banned by one of Tennessee’s largest school systems

Also removed: ‘Wicked’ and ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’

By 
Marta W. Aldrich
 | Today, 3:58am UTC
Denver has set goals for Latino students focused on reading, well-being, and rigorous classes

Denver Public Schools has narrowed the 35 recommendations in its La Raza Report down to five big goals for Latino students, staff, and families.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 2:28am UTC