LISTEN: The teachers who shaped us

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | May 8, 2024, 10:00am UTC
Man with red tie and female with red tie stand in front of a blackboard.
P.S. Weekly reporter Dorothy Ha and her Stuyvesant High School English teacher, Emilio Nieves. (Cindy Ye / For Chalkbeat)

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and in this special episode, P.S. Weekly and Chalkbeat reporters — plus their parents — share stories about the teachers who have inspired, encouraged, and shaped them.

This episode goes out to the “dedicated adults — sometimes strict, sometimes goofy — who make us feel safe, make us feel seen, who push us to excel,” said host and Beacon High School junior Bernie Carmona.

P.S. Weekly is available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Be sure to drop a review in your app or shoot an email to PSWeekly@chalkbeat.org. Tell us what you learned today or what you’re still wondering. We just might read your comment on a future episode.

P.S. Weekly is a collaboration between Chalkbeat and The Bell. Listen for new episodes Wednesdays this spring.

