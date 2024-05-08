LISTEN: The teachers who shaped us

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and in this special episode, P.S. Weekly and Chalkbeat reporters — plus their parents — share stories about the teachers who have inspired, encouraged, and shaped them.

This episode goes out to the “dedicated adults — sometimes strict, sometimes goofy — who make us feel safe, make us feel seen, who push us to excel,” said host and Beacon High School junior Bernie Carmona.

