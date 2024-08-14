Tell us: Are you a New York teacher spending your own money on school supplies?

Are you a New York teacher purchasing classroom supplies out-of-pocket for the new school year? Tell us how much you expect to spend on your students.

Year after year, teachers in New York have had to fill in the gap left by their schools’ thin budgets for expenses as essential as classroom supplies.

During the 2019-20 school year, New York teachers spent an average of $463 on school supplies, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. Ninety-five percent of them purchased supplies with their own money. Some turn to crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe and Donors Choose to cover the cost of basic items like crayons, pencils, and snacks for their students.

This project was produced in partnership with New York Focus.