David Banks will step down as New York City schools chancellor on Oct. 16, months earlier than expected, and Melissa Aviles-Ramos will take over.

Chancellor David Banks will leave his position running the nation’s largest school system in two weeks – several months earlier than originally planned, city officials announced Wednesday night.

The change in plans means Melissa Aviles-Ramos will take over as New York City’s schools chief on Oct. 16 instead of Dec. 31.

“It became clear that our students will be best served by having the same leadership through as much of the school year as possible, rather than changing chancellors halfway through,” City Hall spokesperson Amaris Cockfield said in a statement. “The pushed-up start date means Aviles-Ramos “can immediately begin executing on her vision for New York City public schools.”

It’s the latest in a series of stunning developments involving city and education department leadership — and comes as Mayor Eric Adams faces federal charges of wire fraud, bribery and receiving contributions from foreign nationals that he knew to be illegal.

Banks, along with his wife first Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, have become tied up in the federal inquiries looming over City Hall. Both Banks and Wright had their phones seized by the FBI in September, just one day before the school year started, as part of a probe into Adams’ inner circle. Banks hasn’t been formally accused of wrongdoing.

Just three weeks later, Banks announced his retirement effective Dec. 31, saying he was tired and “out of gas.” Adams tapped Aviles-Ramirez as the schools chancellor the following day in a celebratory press conference, just hours before news broke that he was indicted on federal corruption charges. Adams pleaded not guilty.

During the announcement of the chancellor’s succession plan last Thursday, Banks touted the three months that he and Aviles-Ramos were slated to overlap as a critical chance for Aviles-Ramos to learn the ropes and transition into her new role.

“This is the most responsible way that you can do this,” Banks said at the Sept. 26 press conference. “I plan on spending the next three months just trying to continue to pour into her in an even more intentional way.”

News of the expedited timetable for Banks’ departure comes amid reports that Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has the authority to remove the mayor from office, called on Adams to remove city officials who have been under investigation. Earlier this week, senior advisor Tim Pearson announced he is stepping down.

Though Hochul has not publicly called on Adams to resign, a growing number of local and state officials have done so — arguing Adams is incapable of fully leading the city while battling the federal charges. Adams, who is the first mayor to face federal charges while in office, has fiercely resisted those calls.

Adams also recently issued an executive order that would make it easier for Wright to step down from her role as First Deputy Mayor, fueling speculation she is also headed for the door, The New York Daily News reported.

Banks and Wright got married in a Martha’s Vineyard celebration last weekend.

The change in leadership comes at a critical time for many of the Adams administration’s signature education policies, with the rollout of multiple curriculum overhauls still underway. Aviles-Ramos has signaled she will continue to prioritize those efforts and others as she steps into the new role.

Aviles-Ramos, a former teacher, principal and superintendent who previously led the school system’s efforts to incorporate an influx of migrant students, has pledged to stick closely to Banks’ and Adams’ priorities.

“I share their vision … That’s why I agreed to be chancellor,” she recently told Chalkbeat.

