Embattled interim principal at NYC’s Beacon High School won’t seek permanent role

Embattled interim principal Johnny Ventura of Beacon High School won't seek the permanent role following months of conflict with parents and staff.

The embattled interim principal of Manhattan’s Beacon High School is withdrawing his name from contention to become the school’s permanent principal, he told the school community in a Monday email obtained by Chalkbeat.

Interim Principal Johnny Ventura’s decision to step aside comes after months of escalating tension with parents and administrators over his handling of special education and communication. The strife spilled into public view after parents called for Ventura’s removal in a public meeting last month and a Chalkbeat story detailed the struggles of special education students at the coveted Manhattan high school.

It’s unclear when Ventura will step down and who will replace him, but he will remain in place until his successor takes over, according to his email. Ventura didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In a letter to Beacon families and staff Monday afternoon, Ventura said he decided to take his name out of the running “after thoughtful reflection on my personal and professional journey.”

He touted “incredible milestones” during his tenure of just over a year and a commitment to putting students first.

“As I prepare to embark on a new chapter, I am confident that the strong foundation we’ve built together will propel Beacon to even greater heights,” he added.

Ventura, a former assistant principal at Brooklyn Technical High School, took the helm at Beacon at a delicate moment for the school.

Beacon was in the midst of a significant change in its student population, accelerated by pandemic admissions reforms that brought in growing numbers of students with disabilities and from low-income families. Ventura, who identifies as a Black Latino, was the first principal of color at a school that has faced student protests over admissions policy and racial strife in recent years.

Ventura’s handling of the school’s efforts to support its growing number of students with disabilities was at the heart of his conflict with parents and teachers. Students with disabilities often went without routine accommodations and failed courses at higher rates than their peers in general education, according to multiple parents and school data.

Many families and educators placed the blame for the special education failures with Ventura and Assistant Principal Naisha Baidy, and criticized Ventura’s communication about racist, antisemitic and threatening graffiti .

Ventura said in his letter he was proud of his work “enhancing systems for our students with special needs.”

Teachers said some of Ventura’s efforts to improve the situation – including implementing a new school-wide grading policy – only made things worse. Some educators said Ventura didn’t embrace the school’s approach to pedagogy, which prizes student inquiry and projects over tests, and had driven staff morale to an all-time low.

But others said Ventura was unfairly blamed for problems that predated him and suspect his race played a role in the criticism he received.

Ventura’s successor will be just the fifth principal in the school’s 30-year history, but the third in a five-year span. Founding principal Ruth Lacey oversaw the school with just a brief interruption for over 25 years.

The school’s educational model , which allows students to forgo Regents exams and submit performance based assessments like projects and portfolios, has gotten increasing attention in recent years as the state begins the multiyear process of removing Regents as graduation requirements across the state.

Michael Elsen-Rooney is a reporter for Chalkbeat New York, covering NYC public schools. Contact Michael at melsen-rooney@chalkbeat.org