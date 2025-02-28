NYC’s Summer Youth Employment application deadline extended to March 14

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | February 28, 2025, 4:29pm UTC
A man in a shirt and tie sits on steps flanked by a bunch of teens.
SYEP New York City Mayor Eric Adams with Summer Youth Employment Program participants in 2022. The deadline for this year's application was extended two weeks to March 14. (Michael Appleton / Mayoral Photography Office)

Sign up for Chalkbeat New York’s free daily newsletter to get essential news about NYC’s public schools delivered to your inbox.

The deadline to apply for New York City’s Summer Youth Employment program will be extended by two weeks to March 14, city officials said Friday.

The program, open to any young person between 14 and 24 in New York City, sets up participants with paid summer jobs across a range of industries. Students who are 14 and 15 get a stipend for the summer, while older participants are paid minimum wage. The jobs typically last for six weeks.

Youth can apply through the city’s website or a participating community-based organization. Aside from the age limits, requirements for the program are living in the five boroughs and being eligible to legally work in the United States.

This year, 100,000 slots are available, part of a 2022 expansion of the program under Mayor Eric Adams. Adams has argued that the program can help keep youth violence in check during the summer months, in addition to offering economic and educational opportunities for young people.

Last summer, more than 97,000 young people participated — a record number, according to the most recent Mayor’s Management Report. The city’s Youth and Community Development Department, which administers the program, began more closely tracking which participants didn’t show up to their jobs or complete program requirements in order to open those to others, the report said.

Overall, the program distributed roughly $140 million in wages and stipends last year, according to the city documents.

Thousands of job sites in industries like fashion, philanthropy, advertising and law hosted SYEP participants last year, according to the Youth and Community Development Department.

Michael Elsen-Rooney is a reporter for Chalkbeat New York, covering NYC public schools. Contact Michael at melsen-rooney@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
A lawsuit over gender dysphoria could upend disability rights law, advocates say

Disability rights groups have raised the alarm about a lawsuit over gender dysphoria, saying it could end longstanding protections in schools and health settings.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | Today, 4:50pm UTC
NYC’s Summer Youth Employment application deadline extended to March 14

The program matches 100,000 young people ages 14-24 with paid job opportunities across New York City.

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | Today, 4:29pm UTC
Chicago school board backs relaunching Back to Our Future program to reengage dropouts

The school district will spend up to $25 million on a new version of the program, which was put on hold after a rocky two years last summer.

By 
Mila Koumpilova
 | Today, 3:40pm UTC
The Indianapolis education community had lots to say about funding, charters, and collaboration

As a bill requiring IPS to share property tax revenue advances, members of the public debated the extent to which different types of schools should receive funding.

By 
MJ Slaby
and
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 4:09am UTC
Chicago Board of Education approves nearly $4 million in legal settlements

The settlements include $2.7 million for the family of a boy who was beaten by an adult friend of his teacher in the bathroom of a West Side elementary school.

By 
Becky Vevea
 | Today, 3:30am UTC
Philly’s school board rejects 2 charter school applications, citing Trump budget fears

Since it regained control of the district from the state in 2018, the board has not voted to approve a new charter school.

By 
Dale Mezzacappa
 | Today, 3:08am UTC