High schools across New York state are training students on how to support their peers in crisis, as rates of teen anxiety, depression, and suicide continue to climb across the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40% of U.S. high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2023, with nearly 1 in 5 saying they had seriously considered suicide.

The training initiative is part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s broader youth mental health strategy, which aims to equip young people not only to care for their own well-being, but also to support peers in crisis — and to recognize when to guide them toward professional help.

“Peer-to-peer support is something so integral at this stage of our lives,” said 17-year-old Jacob Wolmetz, a high school senior from Suffolk County who serves on the Governor’s Youth Council. Teenagers “might not feel comfortable talking to a school social worker or counselor. It’s easier to confide in people you trust.”

A new response to crisis: teens helping teens

Teen Mental Health First Aid was started by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, a nonprofit focused on mental health policy and social change. This training program created for teens 15 to 18, helps them recognize and respond to mental health and substance use challenges among their peers. In the course, students learn how to spot common warning signs, understand the effects of bullying and school violence on mental well-being, engage in meaningful conversations with classmates about mental health, and know when to involve a trusted adult.

To grow and expand this initiative in the state, Hochul announced $20 million in funding to expand Teen Mental Health First Aid and other early intervention programs across public schools earlier this year.

Mental Health Association in New York State was one of the organizations awarded some of the funding via a grant to implement teen mental health first aid in high schools throughout the state.

“It’s $10 million over the next five years to continue to build capacity and train about 2,500 adults and teens a year, and create about 200 new instructors across the state every year,” said Katie Oldakowski, director of training for MHANYS.

Here’s how Teen Mental Health First Aid works

Students ages 14 to 18 can become certified in Teen Mental Health First Aid, either through their high school or an outside organization. In schools, the training may be led by certified teachers or staff members, or by external instructors who come in to deliver the program on-site.

“We work with schools who already have funding, and for those who don’t, we help them from the very beginning — developing an implementation plan, offering technical assistance, and ensuring instructors are supported every step of the way,” Oldakowski said.

Jamie Hagenbuch, program manager of Mental Health First Aid at the Madison County Rural Health Council, visits high schools in multiple suburban and rural counties in New York, including Madison, Broome, Chenango, Otsego, Schoharie, and Onondaga.

Wolmetz was certified in TMHFA through Cohen Strong, a youth mental health advocacy program run by Northwell Health. Over six weeks, he attended weekly live sessions and completed interactive modules that covered topics like crisis response, active listening, and boundary setting.

“It was really interesting and helpful to get this training on how to support friends that are dealing with mental health struggles or crises,” Wolmetz said.

For students like him, the training was more than just academic. “I try to make sure that my friends know that I’m always available. I’ve definitely helped friends who are dealing with different mental health problems,” he said.

Program has promising results, but uneven access

Early studies suggest Teen Mental Health First Aid can improve students’ confidence in helping peers and reduce stigma around mental illness. Research conducted in collaboration with the National Council for Wellbeing and Johns Hopkins University indicates trained students are more likely to intervene appropriately, have greater empathy for those with mental health challenges, and can identify helpful resources for their friends

But not every New York high school student has access to the program, especially those outside well-resourced districts. Hagenbuch and her team are working to facilitate access in more rural parts of the state, to communities who need it most.

“We’re not in an urban community. Sometimes it takes an hour if somebody’s in crisis. We don’t always have mobile crisis teams. That’s why it’s so important to wrap services around teens in school,” Hagenbuch said.

Hochul’s office said the new funding will go toward expanding access statewide, prioritizing underserved communities. However, the rollout has been slow, and no clear public data exists yet on how many schools have implemented the program.

Peer training is not a replacement for professional care

While peer training can fill an important gap, mental health advocates caution that it’s not a replacement for professional care. The burden should not fall on teens to manage their friends’ mental health, especially without follow-up systems in place.

“We can’t, as young people, handle everyone else’s problems. We need to be able to refer them to help and resources so that they get the care they need,” Wolmetz said.

Another challenge is that it may not be feasible for teachers to provide the training to students, particularly in underfunded schools with limited staff. High turnover among school personnel and administrative leadership can also pose a barrier to implementing the program with in-house instructors, Oldakowski said.

“The issue is capacity — teachers want this training, but they don’t always have the bandwidth. That’s why we help schools bring in instructors or develop internal capacity in a way that works for them,” she said.

Still, advocates say the program offers a powerful starting point to make a difference in the lives of students.

“Helping community helps community — reducing stigma and opening up conversations — can save lives,” Hagenbuch said.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting “988.”

Anika Nayak is a freelance reporter in New York.