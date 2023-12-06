Philadelphia shares plan for relocating students and teachers if asbestos, floods close schools
School officials say students and teachers could be moved to any of these 24 locations if environmental hazards close schools.
The Bronx hearing was the first of five to be held through January.
Murals, games, and a ‘story wheel’ are among the strategies researchers say can promote academic achievement and child development.
This year, Chalkbeat Philadelphia is elevating the voices of different perspectives in early childhood education, from parents and educators to the mayor.
Educator Sarah Budlow said the more she learned about the impact of a kid's school experience on their life and their future, the more she wanted to become a teacher.
Kenney, who will step aside early next year, hopes PHLpreK will keep expanding after mayor-elect Cherelle Parker takes over.