Want to stay up to date on the latest news from the Philadelphia Board of Education and be able to text all your school board questions to Chalkbeat’s journalists? Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free texting service.

Our bureau sifts through agendas and documents, attends board meetings, and interviews Philly leaders, educators, and community members before and after the meetings. We report the important school board votes and decisions and tell the stories of the people affected by those decisions.

And with our texting service, you’ll always stay in the loop on the latest Philadelphia school board news.

This is one more way our team works to keep you informed, spark conversation, and inspire you to take action. Our team wants to hold district officials accountable for doing right by their students while also sharing what’s important to students, parents, and teachers.

Here’s how it works:

Sign up by texting SCHOOL to 215-709-9650 or enter your phone number into the box below.

Once you sign up, you’ll get a reminder text before each meeting plus a text after the meeting with the relevant news, and an occasional text when there is additional school board news.

Plus, the texts are a direct line to our journalists. If you have questions you don’t see the answers to, you can text back and ask us.

The Philadelphia school board typically meets the last Thursday of every month at 440 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, 19130. You can learn more about the board, view its meeting schedule, and learn about public comment here.

Caroline Bauman is the deputy managing editor of engagement at Chalkbeat. Reach her at cbauman@chalkbeat.org.

