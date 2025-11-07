Nearly 2 million people in Pennsylvania rely on federal food stamps, including around 472,000 Philly residents.

President Donald Trump’s administration asked a federal appeals court on Friday to block an order requiring full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments to be paid to states today.

On Thursday, a federal judge ordered Trump’s administration to deliver November’s SNAP payments. More than 42 million Americans relied on federal food stamps January through August during fiscal year 2025, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell, who issued Thursday’s order, was one of two federal judges who ruled last week that the Trump administration is required to fund SNAP through the government shutdown.

This week, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced a citywide “One Philly SNAP Support Plan,” which she said is a $14 million “coordinated intergovernmental, public/private partnership response” to fund food distribution efforts as well as rent and utility assistance. Philly-based businesses such as Aramark and GIANT Company have also donated fresh produce to some Philly schools.

However, Parker acknowledged in a statement the city “cannot fully replace the SNAP funds in limbo,” and the ongoing budget impasses at both the state and federal level are “creating a significant cash management challenge” for the city.

Below is a map of food pantries and other places offering free food and meals to students and families in Philadelphia. Each location has a phone number listed if you would like to contact them about donations or volunteering.

If you can’t see the map, there is also a list of the locations offering free food below it.

Please call the locations beforehand to make sure they are open.

Where to get free food in Philadelphia

Mercy Neighborhood Ministries

1939 W. Venango St.

Philadelphia, PA 19140

215-222-4393

Food distribution program

Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m.

Saturdays at 10:00 a.m.

We Love To Give and Beloved St. John

4541 N. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19140

267-433-2227

Grocery distribution

Saturday, Nov. 8

Noon–2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Noon–2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13

Noon–2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27

Noon–2 p.m.

TCRC Community Healing Center food distribution sites

215-791-0645

First African Baptist Church

6700 Lansdowne Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19151

Second and fourth Mondays of the month

9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Nazarene Baptist Church

3981 Nice St.

Philadelphia, PA 19140

Wednesdays

10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Community members can also get clothing, diapers, toys, and school supplies.

Northeast Baptist Church

4744 Tackawanna St.

Philadelphia, PA 19124

Wednesdays

Noon–3 p.m.

Faith Assemblies of God Church

1926 Margaret St.

Philadelphia, PA 19124

Thursdays

10.a.m–1 p.m.

Temple University Community Garden Field

Northeast corner of Broad and Diamond Streets

Philadelphia, PA 19122

First and third Fridays of the month

10.a.m–1 p.m.

Ujima Friends Peace Center

1701 Lehigh Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19132

First and third Saturdays of the month

9 a.m.–noon

Germantown Friends Meeting

47 W. Coulter St.

Philadelphia, PA 19144

Every third Sunday of the month

Noon–3 p.m.

Community members can also get clothing and books.

People’s Emergency Center

325 N. 39th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19104

267-777-5880 (main office)

267-777-5477 (community resource hotline)

Food cupboard

Saturdays

10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

A photo ID is required to receive food. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are asked to come just once a month.

Prevention Point Philadelphia

2913-2915 Kensington Ave. (corner of Kensington Avenue and Monmouth Street)

Philadelphia, PA 19134

215-634-5272

Snacks and sandwiches

Monday–Friday

Breakfast

Tuesdays

10 a.m.

Hot lunch

Wednesdays

Noon–2 p.m.

Community night

First Thursdays of the month

5–8 p.m.

First Redemption Evangelical Church

4400 N. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19140

215-324-3775

Food pantry

Thursdays

10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Free pop-up produce markets

Pediatric Primary Care, Cobbs Creek

225 Cobbs Creek Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19139

215-476-2223

Wednesdays

9 a.m.–noon

Karabots Pediatric Primary Care Center, West Philadelphia

4865 Market St.

Philadelphia, PA 19139

267-425-9800

Thursdays

9 a.m.–noon

Mighty Writers food distribution

There may be longer lines at some locations. Some recipients may have to fill out registration forms and/or show identification. The organization does not require proof of U.S. citizenship.

Mighty Writers West

35th and Fairmount

Philadelphia, PA 19104

215-387-1066

Monday–Friday

11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Mighty Writers El Futuro

1025 S. Ninth St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

215-602-0236

Tuesday–Friday

Noon–1:30 p.m.

Mighty Writers North

23rd and Seybert

Philadelphia, PA 19121

610-263-5379

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Noon–1:30 p.m.

Lucien E. Blackwell Community Center

761 N. 47th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19139

Tuesdays

2–3 p.m.

First and third Wednesdays of the month

2–3 p.m.

John Street Community Center

1100 Poplar St.

Philadelphia, PA

Thursdays

1:45–2:45 p.m.

Broad Street Love

315 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-735-4847

Lunch

Monday–Friday

11:30 a.m.–1:15 pm.

St. Francis Inn

2441 Kensington Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19125

215-423-5845

Seated meals

Monday–Thursday

4:30–6 p.m.

Friday–Sunday

11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Takeaway breakfast

Tuesday–Wednesday

10–11 a.m.

Can’t find what you need on this list? Find more food services in the Philadelphia area by visiting this list from ShelterBridge, this spreadsheet of resources supporting SNAP recipients in the Philly area, the City of Philadelphia’s food and meal finder, Philabundance’s food map, or the Share Food Program’s map.

