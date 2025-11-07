President Donald Trump’s administration asked a federal appeals court on Friday to block an order requiring full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments to be paid to states today.
On Thursday, a federal judge ordered Trump’s administration to deliver November’s SNAP payments. More than 42 million Americans relied on federal food stamps January through August during fiscal year 2025, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture.
U.S. District Judge John McConnell, who issued Thursday’s order, was one of two federal judges who ruled last week that the Trump administration is required to fund SNAP through the government shutdown.
Nearly 2 million people in Pennsylvania rely on federal food stamps, including around 472,000 Philly residents.
This week, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced a citywide “One Philly SNAP Support Plan,” which she said is a $14 million “coordinated intergovernmental, public/private partnership response” to fund food distribution efforts as well as rent and utility assistance. Philly-based businesses such as Aramark and GIANT Company have also donated fresh produce to some Philly schools.
However, Parker acknowledged in a statement the city “cannot fully replace the SNAP funds in limbo,” and the ongoing budget impasses at both the state and federal level are “creating a significant cash management challenge” for the city.
Below is a map of food pantries and other places offering free food and meals to students and families in Philadelphia. Each location has a phone number listed if you would like to contact them about donations or volunteering.
If you can’t see the map, there is also a list of the locations offering free food below it.
Please call the locations beforehand to make sure they are open.
Where to get free food in Philadelphia
Mercy Neighborhood Ministries
1939 W. Venango St.
Philadelphia, PA 19140
215-222-4393
Food distribution program
Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m.
Saturdays at 10:00 a.m.
We Love To Give and Beloved St. John
4541 N. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19140
267-433-2227
Grocery distribution
Saturday, Nov. 8
Noon–2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Noon–2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 13
Noon–2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 27
Noon–2 p.m.
TCRC Community Healing Center food distribution sites
215-791-0645
First African Baptist Church
6700 Lansdowne Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Second and fourth Mondays of the month
9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Nazarene Baptist Church
3981 Nice St.
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Wednesdays
10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Community members can also get clothing, diapers, toys, and school supplies.
Northeast Baptist Church
4744 Tackawanna St.
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Wednesdays
Noon–3 p.m.
Faith Assemblies of God Church
1926 Margaret St.
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Thursdays
10.a.m–1 p.m.
Temple University Community Garden Field
Northeast corner of Broad and Diamond Streets
Philadelphia, PA 19122
First and third Fridays of the month
10.a.m–1 p.m.
Ujima Friends Peace Center
1701 Lehigh Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19132
First and third Saturdays of the month
9 a.m.–noon
Germantown Friends Meeting
47 W. Coulter St.
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Every third Sunday of the month
Noon–3 p.m.
Community members can also get clothing and books.
People’s Emergency Center
325 N. 39th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19104
267-777-5880 (main office)
267-777-5477 (community resource hotline)
Food cupboard
Saturdays
10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
A photo ID is required to receive food. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are asked to come just once a month.
Prevention Point Philadelphia
2913-2915 Kensington Ave. (corner of Kensington Avenue and Monmouth Street)
Philadelphia, PA 19134
215-634-5272
Snacks and sandwiches
Monday–Friday
Breakfast
Tuesdays
10 a.m.
Hot lunch
Wednesdays
Noon–2 p.m.
Community night
First Thursdays of the month
5–8 p.m.
First Redemption Evangelical Church
4400 N. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19140
215-324-3775
Food pantry
Thursdays
10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last.
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Free pop-up produce markets
Pediatric Primary Care, Cobbs Creek
225 Cobbs Creek Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19139
215-476-2223
Wednesdays
9 a.m.–noon
Karabots Pediatric Primary Care Center, West Philadelphia
4865 Market St.
Philadelphia, PA 19139
267-425-9800
Thursdays
9 a.m.–noon
Mighty Writers food distribution
There may be longer lines at some locations. Some recipients may have to fill out registration forms and/or show identification. The organization does not require proof of U.S. citizenship.
Mighty Writers West
35th and Fairmount
Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-387-1066
Monday–Friday
11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
Mighty Writers El Futuro
1025 S. Ninth St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-602-0236
Tuesday–Friday
Noon–1:30 p.m.
Mighty Writers North
23rd and Seybert
Philadelphia, PA 19121
610-263-5379
Tuesdays and Thursdays
Noon–1:30 p.m.
Lucien E. Blackwell Community Center
761 N. 47th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Tuesdays
2–3 p.m.
First and third Wednesdays of the month
2–3 p.m.
John Street Community Center
1100 Poplar St.
Philadelphia, PA
Thursdays
1:45–2:45 p.m.
Broad Street Love
315 S. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-735-4847
Lunch
Monday–Friday
11:30 a.m.–1:15 pm.
St. Francis Inn
2441 Kensington Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-423-5845
Seated meals
Monday–Thursday
4:30–6 p.m.
Friday–Sunday
11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Takeaway breakfast
Tuesday–Wednesday
10–11 a.m.
Can’t find what you need on this list? Find more food services in the Philadelphia area by visiting this list from ShelterBridge, this spreadsheet of resources supporting SNAP recipients in the Philly area, the City of Philadelphia’s food and meal finder, Philabundance’s food map, or the Share Food Program’s map.
Susan Gonzalez is Chalkbeat’s editor for social media and platforms. If you know of any food resources or news tips that might be helpful to students and families in Philadelphia, send her an email at sgonzalez@chalkbeat.org.
Carly Sitrin is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Contact Carly at csitrin@chalkbeat.org.