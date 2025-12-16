School ManagementPhiladelphia Public Schools

Philadelphia opens new Thomas Holme School, adding seats in the overcrowded Northeast

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | December 16, 2025, 10:19pm UTC
A photograph of an empty school building.
The Philadelphia school district unveiled the newly constructed Thomas Holme School on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Northeast Philadelphia. (Rebecca Redelmeier / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system.

Philadelphia school officials unveiled a new building for Thomas Holme School Tuesday, creating more space for Northeast Philly’s growing student population as the district plans for school closures and other big facilities changes.

The new building has one of the largest capacities of all district elementary and middle schools, with space for more than 1,000 students from pre-K to eighth grade. It replaces the previous Holme school, which was built in the 1950s and had a capacity of 795 students, according to district data.

Holme’s enrollment, which is now at just over 800 students, has crept up steadily over the past several years as the population in the city’s Northeast neighborhoods has ballooned. Elsewhere in the city, enrollment has fallen over the past decade.

The nearly $90 million project, built on the previous building’s footprint, is meant to provide more space and better facilities to Holme students, who have spent the past two and a half years learning in a temporary swing space at Austin Meehan School, a 10-minute drive away. Along with updated classrooms and learning spaces, the 130,000-square-foot building includes music rooms, a dance studio, a new gym, and a cafeteria.

“This building represents our commitment to delivering the learning environments our students deserve: safe, modern, healthy, and inspiring,” said Board of Education President Reginald Streater at the Tuesday ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The building — one of several new or updated schools unveiled this year — will open as the district pursues a facilities planning process that officials say will lead to closing and colocating some schools, along with modernizing and repurposing others.

A photograph of an empty school building.
The new Thomas Holme School includes a dance studio and several music rooms. (Rebecca Redelmeier / Chalkbeat)

But district officials have not yet shared which schools will be closed, colocated, or otherwise affected, and they have delayed the timeline for the process.

Dozens of Philadelphia schools have hundreds of empty seats, while others, especially in the Northeast, are overcrowded. Families and teachers in the Northeast have complained that overcrowding has stretched educators thin and left students without support. The new building may help alleviate some of those concerns.

“They definitely took into consideration the fact that this is a growing community,” said April Tomarelli, an educational facilities planner for the district. “Right now, this will definitely meet the needs of the community.”

Though Holme students gave feedback on the building’s design plans, they have yet to see inside the new building. The school expects to move into the new space in January.

Holme Principal Micah Winterstein said he looks forward to seeing students’ faces when they experience their first day at the new school.

“The space they walk into will say how much we value them,” said Winterstein. “I think every kid deserves a space like this, but I’m so excited for our kids to walk in and know that this is theirs.”

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that affect students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
IPS board says it wants to be charter authorizer on eve of ILEA vote

In a statement, the board said the move would be a ‘step toward unparalleled local accountability.’

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | December 16
Memphis school board files lawsuit over 2026 election reset that shortened 5 terms

The Shelby County Commission reset the election timeline this fall, cutting five school board members’ terms short. The new lawsuit comes days before candidates can begin requesting election petitions for the 2026 May primaries.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | December 16
2 Denver schools are safe from closure due to ratings bump, but 4 others remain at risk

Denver Public Schools has a new policy that calls for closing low-performing schools. But the state recently raised the ratings for 2 DPS schools, sparing them from closure under that policy.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | December 16
New Philadelphia school provides more space for students in the city’s overcrowded Northeast

The nearly $90 million building has space for more than 1,000 students.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | December 16
New Illinois research finds a college degree the most ‘promising pathway’ to a good job

The report’s authors found alternative pathways in five industries — construction, agriculture, engineering, mechanics, and health care — led to good jobs too, but mostly for white and Latino men.

By 
Becky Vevea
 | December 16
UFT criticizes Brooklyn principal after teachers say they’ve faced years of mistreatment

Teachers at a Brooklyn school say there’s micromanagement and a lack of respect. Now their union is mounting a social media campaign to support them.

By 
Jessica Shuran Yu
 | December 16