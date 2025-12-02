Philadelphia Public SchoolsDistrict Management

Philadelphia district enrollment drops by more than 1,000 students

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | December 2, 2025, 10:32pm UTC
The photograph of the exterior of a sand-colored building outside.
The Philadelphia school district's enrollment has declined by nearly 20,000 students over the past decade. (Hannah Yoon for Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system.

More than 1,050 fewer students are enrolled in Philadelphia’s district and alternative schools this year compared with last year, according to recent district data.

That marks a sharp contrast from last school year, when the district logged its first enrollment increase in a decade. Superintendent Tony Watlington later said increasing enrollment was one of his proudest achievements.

But since last school year, the district has returned to its previous trend of losing students each year. Over the same period, the city’s charter and cyber charter school enrollment grew by around 500 students each.

District spokesperson Naima DeBrest said in a statement that public school enrollment has been decreasing nationally due to declining birth rates “as well as families exploring alternative education options.”

The district now has nearly 20,000 fewer students than it did a decade ago and is planning to close schools in part to address the decline. Dozens of district schools have hundreds of empty seats, while some in the city’s Northeast are overcrowded.

District officials have said that early next year, they plan to release a list of schools to close and colocate, along with ones to modernize and repurpose.

The district’s enrollment decline doesn’t fully match citywide population trends. Census data shows that Philly’s population steadily grew in the 2010s and peaked in 2020. It then began to decline, only increasing again last year. The city’s population count now looks similar to what it was in 2015.

Still, some citywide demographic shifts are reflected in Philadelphia’s schools. With more immigrants in Philadelphia, around 1 in 5 district students are now English language learners. That’s more than double the share from a decade ago.

The district has three “newcomer” academies meant to support migrant students, but advocates have previously said students and families regularly run into problems accessing translation services and other supports.

The number of Hispanic students has also steadily increased over the past decade, while the number of Black students has steadily declined, which reflects the changing demographics of the city. The number of white students has remained fairly stable.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that affect students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Increasing Memphis school bus services would cost at least $10 million, leaders say

MSCS board members say expanding bus eligibility will reduce ICE-related absenteeism. But they haven’t set a deadline to put changes in place.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | Today, 3:14am UTC
Xóchitl Gaytán elected as president of Denver school board for a second time

Gaytán was reelected last month to a second four-year term on the board. She previously served a two-year stint as president from 2021 through 2023.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 1:54am UTC
Colorado’s longtime higher ed executive director announces exit

Angie Paccione has served as the Colorado Department of Higher Education’s executive director since 2019.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 12:36am UTC
NYC’s dual enrollment surge: How more high school students are earning degrees for free

As community college enrollment dips, dual enrollment programs are booming, often saving families thousands of dollars in tuition and putting students on a path to higher education.

By 
Amy Zimmer
 | December 2
Marion County schools to receive $460 million in grant funding from the Lilly Endowment

The endowment is waiting to approve a grant request from Indianapolis Public Schools until the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance finalizes its recommendations for the district.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | December 2
Philadelphia’s school district enrollment is declining — again

The city’s district and alternative schools have lost students, while charter and cyber charter enrollment has grown slightly. The number of English language learners has nearly doubled over the past decade.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | December 2