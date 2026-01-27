Philadelphia will keep its school buildings closed for a third straight day Wednesday after the city was pummeled by a snowstorm.

Philadelphia district students will have another remote learning day Wednesday, district officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The district’s early childhood centers and central office will also operate remotely. All after-school programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday are also canceled.

Wednesday will be the third school day where students don’t attend class in their school buildings following a severe snowstorm over the weekend. Students had a full snow day Monday and a remote learning day Tuesday due to the storm.

Philly students are scheduled to be dismissed three hours early on Thursday and Friday this week for report card conferences.

Some other cities pummeled by the storm have already re-opened schools. New York City’s schools were open Tuesday following a remote learning day Monday.

But other districts are opting to keep class remote. Pittsburgh will also have a remote learning day Wednesday, as will Baltimore.

City officials said Tuesday that they are working to plow streets and clean up from the storm, which dropped more than nine inches of snow on the city. The city lifted its snow emergency status on Tuesday morning.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that affect students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.