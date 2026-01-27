School ManagementPhiladelphia Public Schools

Philadelphia will have another remote learning day Wednesday

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | January 27, 2026, 10:07pm UTC
A photograph of a giant snow covered park with children in coats and carrying sleds.
Philadelphia will keep its school buildings closed for a third straight day Wednesday after the city was pummeled by a snowstorm. (Rebecca Redelmeier / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system.

Philadelphia district students will have another remote learning day Wednesday, district officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The district’s early childhood centers and central office will also operate remotely. All after-school programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday are also canceled.

Wednesday will be the third school day where students don’t attend class in their school buildings following a severe snowstorm over the weekend. Students had a full snow day Monday and a remote learning day Tuesday due to the storm.

Philly students are scheduled to be dismissed three hours early on Thursday and Friday this week for report card conferences.

Some other cities pummeled by the storm have already re-opened schools. New York City’s schools were open Tuesday following a remote learning day Monday.

But other districts are opting to keep class remote. Pittsburgh will also have a remote learning day Wednesday, as will Baltimore.

City officials said Tuesday that they are working to plow streets and clean up from the storm, which dropped more than nine inches of snow on the city. The city lifted its snow emergency status on Tuesday morning.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that affect students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Here’s why Zohran Mamdani must work with Eric Adams’ school board for now

Zohran Mamdani is the first mayor who will not immediately have control over the city’s school board, which votes on major contracts, policy changes, and school closures.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | January 27
More private schools get public money, but don’t have to give the same tests as public schools

This could leave parents and policymakers in the dark on school performance.

By 
Matt Barnum
 | January 27
Philadelphia keeps school buildings closed Wednesday, students will have another remote day

It’ll be the third straight day the district has kept school buildings closed following a snowstorm in the region.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | January 27
NJ allowed five Newark charter schools to operate until 2031, but blocked two expansions

The state’s education commissioner approved the renewal of five charter schools in Newark and two enrollment expansions. One expansion was denied after the city’s public school district raised objections.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | January 27
‘Think before you act’: Philly chess clubs helps kids focus and avoid gun violence

The Checkmate Violence tournament and other activities aim to give students safe and productive places to be after school.

By 
Sammy Caiola
 | January 27
Memphis schools will remain closed Wednesday

The district has cancelled class for three days in a row this week in the aftermath of last weekend’s winter storm.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | January 27