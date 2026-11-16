Philadelphia school leaders agreed to combat antisemitism as part of a settlement with the Biden administration in 2024. Trump officials are now investigating the district again about the same issue.

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Philadelphia’s school district is under scrutiny from the Trump administration for alleged antisemitism.

But district officials say the administration has failed to be responsive to details the district has shared about a federal agreement reached two years ago related to similar allegations in Philly schools.

The news marks the latest conflict between local school districts and the federal government during Trump’s second term. His administration has terminated civil rights agreements drawn up under previous Democratic administrations, and taken a hardline stance against perceived antisemitism in schools.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced Monday that it opened a review of the district based on reports that the district “foments a hostile and unsafe learning environment for Jewish students.”

The review comes after the district entered into a resolution agreement with the Office of Civil Rights in 2024 during the Biden administration tied to other allegations of antisemitism.

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But the OCR’s Monday announcement points to a recent U.S. House Education and Workforce Committee investigation of the district as evidence that antisemitism has worsened since then.

“Disturbing allegations against the School District of Philadelphia suggest it continues to abdicate its legal and moral responsibilities to protect students from discrimination and harassment,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey in a statement.

In response, a district spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the district “is very disappointed to hear that OCR is pursuing additional investigation,” particularly because the district has kept the office updated about its efforts “to combat antisemitism and all forms of hate in our schools.”

The spokesperson said “it is especially surprising given the District has received very little feedback or acknowledgement” from federal civil rights officials about its submissions in the 2024 agreement, and did not hear from the office following the House Committee’s report. In that agreement, the district agreed to revise its anti-harassment policies and declare its intolerance of harassment and discrimination, among other changes.

In September, Republican members of Congress questioned Superintendent Tony Watlington over allegations of antisemitism in the district.

During the House committee’s questioning, Watlington said the district was planning to change its social studies curriculum in partnership with national experts. District administrators and teachers wrote its current curriculum.

The committee’s report, published in October, specifically criticized the district’s social studies curriculum for “train(ing) students to be far-left activists as … early as second grade.”

In response, district officials called the report’s framing “blatantly partisan.”

The Office for Civil Rights’ Monday announcement did not include details about what its review of the district would include.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that affect students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.