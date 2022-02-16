School boardsMemphis-Shelby County Schools

Sign up for monthly text updates on the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | February 16, 2022, 6:00pm UTC  Updated: August 7, 2025, 6:37pm UTC
Seven people gather around a set of tables to listen to a man in a suit speak about a presentation called “Memphis Shelby County Superintendent Search Continuation Conversation”
The Memphis-Shelby County School board meets with a superintendent search firm. Sign up for monthly text updates from Chalkbeat on the most important school board happenings. (Laura Testino / Chalkbeat)

Want to stay up to date on the latest news from the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board while also having a way to text your school board questions to Chalkbeat’s journalists? Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s texting service.

Each month, Bri Hatch, who writes about MSCS for us, sifts through agendas and documents, attends board meetings, and interviews Memphis leaders, attendees, and others before and after the meetings. Hatch reports the decisions made by the school board and tells the stories of the people who will be affected by those decisions. 

And with our texting service, you’ll stay in the loop on the latest Memphis-Shelby County Schools board news, regardless of whether you’re able to attend board meetings.

Here’s how it works:

Sign up by texting SCHOOL to 901-599-2745 or enter your phone number into the box below. 

We hope the texting service will keep you informed, better able to hold district officials accountable, and more empowered to start community conversations about what public education should look like in Memphis.

We’ll text you twice a month, once before a board meeting to let you know it’s coming up, and once after with the biggest news.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools typically hosts its monthly board meetings at 5:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at the Board of Education building. The meetings are also available for streaming on the district’s Facebook page. Find board meeting schedules and agendas here.

The Latest
We asked 3 P.E. teachers what they think about bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test

With President Trump calling for the return of the test, these teachers told us what should be on it and whether it’s even a good idea.

By 
Gabrielle Birkner
 | Today, 7:03pm UTC
Public health experts alarmed by return of alcohol ads to NYC transit system

The Metropolitan Transit Authority banned alcohol advertising in 2018, amid concerns about underage drinking. Extensive research shows that alcohol ads drive consumption, particularly for young people.

By 
Eliza Fawcett
 | Today, 6:24pm UTC
Here’s where to find free backpacks, school supplies, and have some fun in Detroit

Most of the events are handing out a limited amount of free school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis.

By 
Lori Higgins
 | Today, 5:44pm UTC
NYC schools are getting millions for ‘bell-to-bell’ cellphone ban. How much is your school getting?

New York City schools are receiving about $16 million in one-time funding to implement the statewide cellphone ban. Some schools are getting more than $100,000 for device storage solutions.

By 
Amy Zimmer
 | August 7
Free school supply events in Philadelphia

Community groups in Philly are holding free back-to-school events. Here’s a list of the giveaways happening this month.

By 
Carly Sitrin
 | August 7
Stay updated on the Detroit public schools board with Chalkbeat texts

Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s monthly service.

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | September 12, 2023