MSCS board member Frank Johnson ends his campaign, citing health issues

Frank Johnson at his swearing-in as the appointed District 7 Memphis-Shelby County School Board member in 2022. He recently announced he was ending his election campaign to stay on the board, citing health issues.

Frank Johnson, the South Memphis activist who represents District 7 on the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, ended his election campaign to stay on the board, midway through the early-voting period.

Johnson, who announced his decision on social media, said that a stroke he experienced last September and the recent death of his sister led him to focus on his physical and mental health.

“While my commitment to serve on behalf of the citizens of this great city is unchanged, after much consideration, I have decided to discontinue my bid for the District 7 School Board seat…” Johnson wrote on Facebook.

“Going through such a difficult health journey has taught me to listen to my body,” he wrote. “Losing my sister has taught me to listen to my heart. With your support I am taking these steps to heal both so that I may return to serve the people of Memphis with all the vigor, strength and passion you deserve.”

Johnson endorsed one of his opponents, Danielle Huggins, a fourth-grade MSCS English language arts teacher, for the seat.

“This decision was not easy, but it is the right one for our community. I wholeheartedly stand behind Ms. Huggins and trust her to work alongside the rest of the Board and our new Superintendent in the best interest of all MSCS students, teachers, and families,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson was appointed to the District 7 seat in 2022, to replace longtime board member Miska Clay Bibbs after she was elected to the Shelby County Commission.

Three other candidates are running for the District 7 seat, which covers parts of South Memphis: Towanna Murphy, founder of a summer reading camp; Jason Sharif, founder and executive director of RESPECT The Haven Community Development Corp., which serves the Whitehaven Community; and Chavez Donalson, a community activist.

Along with the District 7 seat, four others — representing districts 2, 3, 4, and 5 — are up for election this year. To learn more about the candidates, read Chalkbeat Tennessee’s MSCS school board voter guide.

Early voting began July 12 and will continue through July 27. Election Day is Aug. 1.

