Memphis lawmaker asks state attorney general to weigh in on resetting MSCS elections

By 
Melissa Brown
 | August 5, 2025, 6:15pm UTC
The front of a building at dusk with a dark blue sky in the background.
October 24, 2023: MEMPHIS, TN - A Memphis Shelby County Schools school board meeting on October 24. (Andrea Morales / For Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s free newsletter to keep up with statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Is it constitutional for the Shelby County Commission to cut short the terms of Memphis-Shelby County school board members?

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti’s office has been asked to weigh in on that question as county officials consider resetting elections for five school board seats to align them with other 2026 local elections.

The request for the attorney general’s opinion came from Democratic state Rep. G.A. Hardaway, one of several Memphis lawmakers who backed a new law allowing local governments to alter the terms of school board members. The Shelby County Commission was set to vote last week on a resolution to reset MSCS board terms under that law, but instead kicked it back to committee amid pushback from sitting school board members and lingering questions about the resolution’s constitutionality.

The committee is expected to again consider the resolution on August 6.

The new law allowing such moves passed the General Assembly this year with bipartisan support and was written broadly to apply to any local governing bodies in Tennessee.

But the legislation was sponsored by Memphis lawmakers and has been widely viewed as an accountability measure aimed at four board members who voted to fire Marie Feagins as MSCS superintendent earlier this year, a move that angered many community members and triggered a lawsuit by Feagins. That lawsuit is still pending.

Tamarques Porter, Stephanie Love, Natalie McKinney, Sable Otey, and Towanna Murphy would all be affected under the resolution if the commission formally approves the measure. The school board members, all elected in 2024, would have their four-year terms cut short by two years.

Opponents of the reset resolution, including the Shelby County Democratic Party, now say the resolution violates a section of the Tennessee Constitution that says the legislature can’t pass legislation to remove a local official from office.

The law itself doesn’t change the length of any local official’s term in office. Rather, it allows local bodies to decide whether to do so.

However, language in the same section of the state constitution suggests that local bodies such as the Shelby County Commission must either hold a referendum on the issue, or vote to approve such a change by at least a two-thirds majority, rather than a simply majority.

“There’s nothing wrong with the legislation so much. It’s how they’re choosing to execute it,” Hardaway, who voted for the legislation earlier this year, said of the proposed county resolution. “I think that’s where the questions need to be answered by the AG. Let’s organize the facts and applicable law so that they know where they are and what they’re doing going forward.”

Tennessee attorney general opinions are not legally binding, but are instead considered legal advice to clients, such as state lawmakers, about what would be legally defensible. Hardaway last week said he requested an expedited opinion from the office, but there is no timeline of when it might respond.

Hardaway said he wouldn’t express a public opinion on the issue before he receives guidance from the AG’s office, but he believes the commission should “allow some time for this ship to right itself” before applying the law to the MSCS board.

“The considerations that they’re going to have to address for the voters is going to be whether the voters have the say so, whether they are required to have one or not, whether it’s put to a referendum,” Hardaway said. “Most of the voters I’ve heard from want to have a say so. They want a referendum.”

Melissa Brown is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Contact Melissa at mbrown@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
How could Chicago Public Schools close its budget deficit? Here are 8 possibilities.

Chalkbeat spoke to budget watchdogs, municipal finance experts, district officials, school board members, the teachers union, community groups, and civic organizations about possible solutions for Chicago Public Schools’ budget crunch.

By 
Reema Amin
 | Today, 9:51pm UTC
NYC officials embraced a special education court order. Then they didn’t follow it.

Of the 51 steps outlined in the 2023 court order, education officials have only implemented 21 of them.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | Today, 8:34pm UTC
Memphis lawmaker seeks attorney general’s opinion on resetting MSCS elections

Rep. G.A. Hardaway has constitutional concerns about a Shelby County Commission proposal that would cut short the terms of some school board members under a new state law.

By 
Melissa Brown
 | Today, 6:15pm UTC
Newark school board agreed to pay $200K to settle legal claim but kept details under wraps

The district settled with ex-school board member Dawn Haynes and her daughter, Chalkbeat has learned, but continues to keep details of the agreement and reasons for Haynes’ departure quiet.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | Today, 3:00pm UTC
Colorado’s teacher apprenticeship program offers a path to the classroom for those without a degree

The new program, which was created by a 2023 state law, combines college classes with on-the-job training.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 12:20am UTC
Chicago schools get state funding bump, but still need $1.6 billion to be adequately funded, according to recent data

Due to a drop in local tax revenue and a bump in English learner enrollment, Chicago Public Schools will receive an additional $76 million from the state. Earlier this year, district officials anticipated a $25 million increase from the state.

By 
Samantha Smylie
 | August 4