District managementMemphis-Shelby County Schools

Memphis schools cancel Monday classes due to weekend storm

By 
Bri Hatch
 | January 24, 2026, 6:19pm UTC
A photograph of a snow covered yellow school bus on a cloudy day.
The district said leaders will continue to monitor weather conditions to see if additional cancellations are needed. (Getty Images)

Note: This story will be updated as more cancellation announcements are made.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools is cancelling classes on Monday due to “ongoing hazardous weather” caused by a weekend storm.

The district announced the closure decision on Saturday morning. In a video posted Friday, interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond said the safety of students and staff guides all cancellation decisions.

“While we recognize that school is often the safest place for our students, we also have a responsibility to remain mindful of changing weather conditions, potential power outages, transportation challenges, and the impact on families and staff,” he said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Memphis area from Friday evening through Sunday evening, estimating a total of up to seven inches of snow and ice. Bitterly cold windchills will last through early next week, the NWS said.

Future closure decisions could happen as late as the morning of the affected school day. According to MSCS policy, the superintendent can close schools or dismiss early due to hazardous weather. But no virtual learning is allowed per restrictions from the state board of education.

Richmond could also choose to close individual schools instead of the whole district. The MSCS leader has to consult with local principals, weather officials, and neighboring districts before making a decision, the district policy says.

The district has a handful of snow days built into the annual schedule to avoid extending the school year due to inclement weather. All extracurricular activities are cancelled when schools are closed.

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.

