Chicago Public Schools

Chicago Public Schools cancels after-school activities, sports for Friday and Saturday

By 
Becky Vevea
 | January 12, 2024, 6:57pm UTC
After-school activities and sports at Chicago Public Schools are canceled for Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13 amid snow storm. (Stacey Rupolo/Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Chicago’s free daily newsletter to keep up with the latest education news.

As a winter storm continues to dump wet, heavy snow on the area, Chicago Public Schools has canceled all district-run after-school programs and sports games and practices for Friday and Saturday.

The move comes after hundreds of districts in the area called off classes or switched to virtual learning amid the storm, which also grounded and delayed airplanes at both of Chicago’s airports.

Parents of CPS students were also notified of the cancellations via robocalls, texts, and emails.

School is closed Monday, Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In a news release, district officials said staff and families will be notified this weekend as to whether there will be classes on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Or whether any events scheduled at schools during the Monday holiday will still happen.

Officials said they will consider temperatures, wind chill, snow accumulation, building accessibility, bus transportation, and potential issues with heating systems at schools before deciding to cancel school or extracurricular activities.

According to the news release, testing to get into selective enrollment schools will continue at the Illinois Institute of Technology this weekend. Families would have scheduled testing dates when they submitted their GoCPS applications to attend schools outside their neighborhood-assigned one.

Becky Vevea is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago. Contact Becky at bvevea@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Conoce a Caleb Flores, el maestro bilingüe de Colorado que ganó un ‘Oscar de Enseñanza’

Caleb Flores es maestro de estudiantes que están aprendiendo inglés en la Greeley West High School. El premio incluye $25,000 en efectivo.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | Today, 12:41am UTC
The people’s guide to following education issues at the Colorado General Assembly

A guide on how to keep up with education issues in the Colorado legislature.

By 
Erica Meltzer
and
Jason Gonzales
 | January 4, 2023
Meet Caleb Flores, Colorado’s ‘Oscars of Teaching’ winner

Caleb Flores was shocked to learn the reason for the top-secret assembly at his school.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | January 12
Recipe for helping Education Dept. budget woes? NYC looks to ease bake sale restrictions

One principal called the move a ‘let them eat cupcakes’ kind of moment.

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | January 12
Denver board rejects pitch to ditch state test scores as way to measure Academy 360 charter school

The superintendent wanted to use state tests scores. A board member proposed an alternative he said was a better measure of what students have learned.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | January 12
Advocates praise Pennsylvania school funding report, vow statewide campaign to rally support

The Basic Funding Commission recommended increasing spending on K-12 education by $5.4 billion over the next seven years to meet its constitutional mandate

By 
Dale Mezzacappa
 | January 12