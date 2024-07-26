Adams State University in Alamosa is one of 12 Hispanic-Serving Institutions in the state.

Several Colorado colleges with significant Hispanic student populations are hopeful that a Biden administration order will focus attention on how they can better serve their Hispanic students.

Last week, the administration announced an executive order to expand educational opportunities for Latinos nationwide. The order includes creating a board of advisors to study how Hispanic-Serving Institutions can better meet the needs of their students.

Schools qualify for the HSI designation if at least 25% of their student body is Hispanic.

Nationally, Hispanic students account for about 20% of all college and university students. HSIs enroll about two-thirds of all Hispanic students, despite HSIs comprising only a fifth of colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.

The order doesn’t promise more financial resources or immediate action for colleges. But in the long term, the board could help schools discover new methods to support their students in completing college and strengthen the case for increased funding for HSIs.

Larry Pakowski, Aims Community College vice president of student engagement, inclusion, and success, stated that the announcement could lead to more resources for students who are among the least likely to attend college. Aims’ student body is nearly 40% Hispanic, Pakowski said.

“The population is finally being seen, and it continues to grow,” Pakowski said of the announcement. “The more that the federal government can show up, I think that then opens doors to research and opportunities for students.

Along with Aims, Colorado has 12 other institutions that qualify as HSIs, including Metropolitan State University of Denver, Adams State University, and Colorado Mountain College.

The advisory board will delve into work that includes:

Increasing awareness to HSI leaders about federal programs — such as grants to educate students — available to them.

Identifying strategies to assist students and support their economic mobility.

Improving the courses and programs the schools offer, especially in science, technology, engineering, math, and teaching.

Helping institutions remain financially secure.

The announcement also included expanding federal TRIO services at colleges for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Students. The program provides outreach and services to students with disabilities, come from low-income backgrounds, or who are the first to go to college in their family.

The HSI designation was first created in 1992 to honor colleges and universities educating the vast majority of Hispanic students across the country. Similar to the historically Black colleges and universities designation, it recognizes schools for their dedication to the mission of serving a specific community.

The federal government has said schools that serve a high rate of Latino and Black students are underfunde d. HSIs specifically face severe infrastructure needs and insufficient state funding , according to a federal report

There are 356 HSIs nationwide, and they compete for a pot of federal grants. The national Hispanic colleges and universities association says HSIs also only receive 74 cents for every federal dollar going to all other colleges and universities annually per student. That’s because HSIs haven’t been prioritized in federal funding , according to HACU.

The announcement could help make the case for lawmakers to increase funding. It might also help schools innovate in new ways, said Yesenia Silva Estrada, Colorado Mountain College executive director of strategic initiatives. She’s especially excited about the possibility of sharing information with other colleges to help students succeed.

“We do hope that this initiative helps inform what are the best practices to help students succeed and thrive when they’re attending a Hispanic-Serving Institution,” she said.

National advocacy organizations also believe the commission could be beneficial to the growing Latino student population. UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group, called the announcement “critical investments in HSIs aligned with UnidosUS’s goal of doubling the number of Latino college graduates by 2040.”

Adams State University President David Tandberg said that Hispanic-Serving Institutions tend to be smaller regional colleges and universities, sometimes located in rural areas. He said the announcement ensures these students and schools are not overlooked and called it a good step forward.

Hispanic students make up about 40% of Adams State’s enrollment. The San Luis Valley also has one of the highest concentrations of Latino residents in Colorado, and additional funding would enhance the school’s ability to meet community needs, he said.

“We’re eager to learn how we can do a better job,” Tandberg said, “and have general greater support in our mission as an HSI.”